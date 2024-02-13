Kind Productivity: The New Philosophy Reshaping Businesses

In the bustling world of business, a new philosophy is making waves - 'kind productivity'. Laura Tan, co-founder of the brand agency Notable, is leading the charge in this movement that combines ambition and productivity with kindness towards oneself, others, and the environment.

Advertisment

The Trustees Mindset: Valuing Time

One of the cornerstones of kind productivity is adopting a 'trustees mindset'. This perspective encourages professionals to value others' time as much as their own. By implementing practices such as shorter meetings, clear agendas, and respect for schedules, organizations can create a culture of mutual respect and efficiency.

Subtraction Mindset: Simplifying Work

Advertisment

Another key aspect of kind productivity is the 'subtraction mindset'. This approach involves removing unnecessary complexity from work processes, making it easier to focus on what truly matters. A real-life example of this can be seen in the 'Get Rid of Stupid Stuff' campaign at Hawaii Pacific Medical. By eliminating redundant tasks and paperwork, the organization saved over 20,000 hours of staff time.

Clear Communication: Avoiding Jargon Monoxide

Effective communication is crucial for any successful organization. Kind productivity emphasizes the importance of clear, jargon-free language to ensure everyone is on the same page. This practice, known as avoiding 'jargon monoxide', fosters a more inclusive and productive work environment.

Advertisment

Embracing Good Friction

While kind productivity focuses on reducing negative friction, it also recognizes the value of 'good friction'. This constructive tension can lead to creative solutions and innovative ideas. By encouraging open dialogue and diverse perspectives, organizations can harness the power of good friction to drive growth and success.

To promote kind productivity, companies like Notable are implementing measures such as remote work options, a two-week Christmas shutdown, and funding for coaching programs. These initiatives aim to address issues like imposter syndrome and burnout, ultimately improving workplace morale and loyalty.

Advertisment

Experts in various fields support this shift towards kind productivity. Executive coach Sam Adeyemi emphasizes the importance of trust and empathy in creating a kind work environment. Eric McDermott, author and financial advisor, suggests businesses should prioritize quality over quantity to achieve a sustainable and balanced work culture.

As we move forward in 2024, the concept of kind productivity continues to gain traction. By focusing on kindness, efficiency, and clear communication, organizations can create a more productive and fulfilling work environment for everyone involved.

Kind productivity, introduced by Laura Tan, is reshaping the business landscape by emphasizing the importance of treating people, time, and resources with care. By adopting a trustees mindset, embracing a subtraction mindset, and promoting clear communication, organizations can foster a more productive, loyal, and satisfied workforce.