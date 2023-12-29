en English
Fashion

Kim Kardashian Plans a Quiet New Year’s Eve Focusing on Self-Care

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:55 pm EST
Kim Kardashian Plans a Quiet New Year's Eve Focusing on Self-Care

In a recent announcement, Kim Kardashian, the renowned entrepreneur and television personality, has shared her plans to spend New Year’s Eve focusing on self-care and tranquility at her residence. The 43-year-old celebrity’s intentions were revealed through her skincare brand, SKKN by Kim’s Instagram account, followed by a staggering 5.7 million users.

A Glimpse into Kim’s New Year’s Eve Plans

The post on Instagram Stories, directed towards Kim’s massive followers, posed an intriguing question: ‘What would Kim do to ring in the New Year?’ The post further outlined a comparative list of activities that Kardashian would engage in for a night in versus a night out. At home, Kardashian would prefer to dress up in her brand Skim’s cozy collection, while she would choose ‘something glamorous’ for an outing. While she would savor chamomile tea in the comfort of her home, she would not shy away from enjoying an 818 Tequila margarita, a favorite of her sister Kendall Jenner, for an evening out.

Focus on Skincare

Notably, Kim’s skincare regimen for the night also differed based on her location. For a quiet night at home, she would opt for the brand’s Resurfacing Mask. On the contrary, she would prefer Oil Drops for a night out. Kim’s preference for peace and quiet at home was contrasted with her liking for 2000s R&B music for an evening out. This predilection was underscored by the live R&B performances at the Kardashian family’s annual Christmas Eve celebration.

The Kardashian Family’s Christmas Eve Celebration

This festive event, hosted in Calabasas, was marked by performances by famous singers including Tank, Babyface, and Wanya Morris. The event, sponsored by Coca-Cola, was attended by a constellation of celebrities, including Paris Hilton and Timothee Chalamet. Of note, Kim Kardashian, dressed in a stunning strapless baby blue gown and embellished with diamond necklaces, was the cynosure of all eyes at the party.

Fashion Lifestyle United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

