On a landmark day marking two decades of educational excellence, the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Deemed University (KIIT DU) held a grand celebration that not only commemorated its years of achievements but also honored two distinguished individuals for their exemplary contributions to society. The event saw the former Vice President of Guatemala, Cesar Guillermo Castillo Reyes, and the Founder-Chairman of Sri Ramakrishna Export Private Limited, Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, receiving the prestigious KISS Lifetime Achievement Awards. This recognition, presented on February 16, 2024, was in acknowledgment of their unparalleled dedication to social service, leadership, and philanthropy.

Awarding Excellence and Dedication

The ceremony was more than just an award presentation; it was a testament to the power of human spirit and generosity. The KISS Lifetime Achievement Awards, presented by Dr. Achyuta Samanta, the visionary founder of KIIT and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), underscore the institute's commitment to recognizing global leaders who have made significant impacts in their communities. In the presence of a multitude of students, faculty, and dignitaries, both Castillo Reyes and Dholakia were celebrated for their life-long efforts in bettering the lives of others.

Voices of Gratitude and Hope

Amidst the applause and admiration, Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia took a moment to express his deep appreciation for the gathering. His words painted a picture of humility and gratitude, emphasizing the collective effort required to make a difference in society. Dholakia's acknowledgment of Dr. Samanta's Herculean efforts in establishing KISS as a beacon of hope for thousands of underprivileged children resonated with everyone present. On the other hand, Cesar Guillermo Castillo Reyes highlighted the critical role of educational institutions like KISS in shaping the future of nations. He pointed out the necessity for more leaders like Dr. Samanta, whose vision and dedication have the power to transform society.

Legacy of Leadership and Philanthropy

The event was not just a celebration of two individuals but a reflection on the impactful roles leadership and philanthropy play in societal development. Both Castillo Reyes and Dholakia, through their diverse paths, have showcased how dedication and commitment to the welfare of others can usher in significant changes. Their achievements, now recognized through the KISS Lifetime Achievement Awards, serve as enduring inspirations for the students of KIIT and KISS and the broader community. The awards highlight the essence of selfless service and the profound impact it can have on human lives across the globe.

In commemorating its 20th anniversary, KIIT DU not only celebrated its own journey of growth and achievement but also honored those who embody the values it stands for. The recognition of Cesar Guillermo Castillo Reyes and Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia's contributions serves as a reminder of the powerful intersection between education, leadership, and philanthropy. As KIIT and KISS move forward, the legacy of these awards and the stories of the honored individuals will undoubtedly inspire future generations to pursue paths of service, leadership, and compassion.