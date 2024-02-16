Kidcam Camps and St. Charles Parish Department of Parks and Recreation Unveil a Summer Camp for the Ages

As the first buds of spring unfurl their green fingers to the skies, the St. Charles Parish Department of Parks and Recreation, in a pioneering move, has joined forces with Kidcam Camps to unveil a summer camp at Lakewood Elementary School that promises more than just a reprieve from the long, languid days of summer. Slated to run from May 28 to July 26, this camp is not just a nod to the past but a leap into the future of summer fun, fitness, and creativity for children aged 5 to 13.

Advertisment

A Journey Through Time: Celebrating 50 Years of Adventure

Marking the 50th anniversary of Kidcam Camps, this year's theme, 'Camping through the Decades', is more than a theme; it's a vibrant, living tapestry that weaves together the essence of joy, learning, and camaraderie that has defined Kidcam's camps over the years. The array of activities – from sports to creative arts, from STEM to team-building games – is designed to not only foster friendships but to ignite a sense of adventure in every camper.

At the heart of this initiative are two visionaries: Duane Foret, the Director of the St. Charles Parish Department of Parks and Recreation, and Melissa Conner, President & CEO of Kidcam Camps. Their shared enthusiasm for this partnership is palpable. "Our goal," Foret shares, "is to provide a summer filled with memories that last a lifetime, while also offering a nurturing environment where children can explore their interests and talents."

Advertisment

Conner adds, "This partnership symbolizes a commitment to enriching the lives of our youth. By blending Kidcam's 50-year legacy with the community spirit of St. Charles Parish, we are setting the stage for a summer camp experience that is unparalleled."

More Than Just Fun: A Commitment to Accessibility

Understanding the diverse needs of families, the camp has made provisions for early registration discounts available until March 31, with scholarships offered for families in need. This move underscores a shared commitment to making the camp experience accessible to all, ensuring that no child misses out on the opportunity to partake in what could be the adventure of a lifetime.

Advertisment

"We recognize the importance of inclusivity," Conner remarks. "Our aim is to open doors for every child to experience the joy, learning, and friendship that our camp offers, regardless of their family's financial situation."

Why This Camp Matters

In a world where screens often eclipse green fields and the simple joys of outdoor play, this summer camp stands as a beacon of balance, offering a sanctuary where children can disconnect from technology and reconnect with the natural world. Moreover, the camp's theme, 'Camping through the Decades', offers a unique lens through which children can explore history, culture, and the great outdoors, all while building lasting friendships and memories.

The partnership between the St. Charles Parish Department of Parks and Recreation and Kidcam Camps is more than an innovative collaboration; it's a testament to the power of community and the enduring value of childhood adventure. As the countdown to May 28 begins, the promise of a summer filled with fun, fitness, and creativity awaits, offering a beacon of hope and excitement for children and parents alike.

In essence, this summer camp not only celebrates Kidcam Camps' storied 50-year journey but also marks the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of many children and families in St. Charles Parish. It's a chapter that promises laughter, learning, and the kind of adventures that become the stories we tell for years to come. As the sun sets on July 26, it will not just mark the end of a camp but the beginning of many journeys inspired by a summer well spent.