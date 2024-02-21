Keystone Resort Breaks New Ground with Inaugural Queer Ski Weekend

Imagine the pristine slopes of Keystone Resort, where the powdery snow meets the clear blue sky, becoming a vibrant stage for a groundbreaking celebration. This March, Keystone Resort, in collaboration with Mountain Pride, is set to host its inaugural Queer Ski Weekend, marking a significant stride toward inclusivity and diversity in the snow sports community. It's a bold move that not only challenges the conventional norms of ski culture but also opens the doors wide to LGBTQIA+ snow sports enthusiasts and their allies.

A Weekend of Celebration and Unity

The Queer Ski Weekend, scheduled for March 1-2, is more than just an event; it's a statement of unity, acceptance, and empowerment. The weekend kicks off with a 'Sashay on the Slopes' drag show, showcasing the talents of local performers including Keystone Resort's very own Ms. Bunny Hill. The drag show promises to be an unforgettable spectacle, blending the thrill of skiing with the artistry and flair of drag culture. But the festivities don't stop there. Participants will also enjoy a group ski day, featuring a group photo and a parade down the slopes, celebrating the strength and diversity of the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies.

Empowerment Through Inclusivity

Behind this event is a collaboration between Keystone Resort, Vail Resorts' Epic Promise, the Keystone Neighbourhood Company, and Mountain Pride. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for all. By offering discounted lift tickets, rentals, and activities for those who register in advance, the organizers are ensuring that the Queer Ski Weekend is accessible to everyone. This initiative not only provides a safe space for LGBTQIA+ individuals to express themselves freely but also encourages others in the snow sports community to embrace diversity and inclusion.

A Lasting Impact

The inaugural Queer Ski Weekend at Keystone Resort is more than just a momentary celebration; it's a step toward long-term change in the snow sports industry. By hosting this event, Keystone Resort and its partners are challenging stereotypes and fostering a culture of acceptance and respect. This weekend is expected to set a precedent for other resorts and communities, highlighting the importance of inclusivity in every aspect of life, including sports and recreation. As participants gather for the drag trivia night, concluding the weekend's festivities, they'll be leaving with more than just memories of the slopes. They'll be part of a movement towards a more inclusive and accepting world.