Kevin Bacon Says No to Footloose Sequel: Focus on New Projects Instead

Kevin Bacon, the iconic star of the 1984 dance drama Footloose, has quashed any hopes for a sequel to the beloved film. In a recent episode of his podcast, Six Degrees, Bacon addressed the idea of reprising his role as Ren McCormack in a modern setting, but he remained unconvinced.
Footloose: A Timeless Classic
The original Footloose, released in 1984, captured the hearts of millions with its story of a small town where dancing was banned. Bacon's character, Ren McCormack, moved to the town and challenged the local ban, ultimately bringing the community together through the power of dance.
The film was inspired by real-life events in Elmore City, Oklahoma, where students fought for their right to hold a prom despite a long-standing ban on dancing. Screenwriter Dean Pitchford visited the town and interviewed students to gather inspiration for the script and music.
No Sequel in Sight
During his podcast, Bacon expressed skepticism about the idea of a sequel, stating that it would be a "disaster." Despite the 2011 reboot, which Bacon praised for its dancing, he made it clear that he has no interest in revisiting his character in a new film.
Bacon's co-host even suggested a storyline focusing on Ren McCormack's son, but the actor remained unmoved. He revealed that he had been offered a part in the 2011 reboot but ultimately turned it down.
Still Got the Moves
Although Bacon may not be interested in a Footloose sequel, he and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, proved they still have the dance moves in a viral TikTok video. The couple danced to the film's iconic theme song, demonstrating that the spirit of Footloose lives on.
Bacon is set to star in the upcoming horror drama series The Bondsman, further showcasing his versatility as an actor.
In summary, Kevin Bacon has put an end to any speculation about a Footloose sequel. Despite the success of the original film and the 2011 reboot, Bacon remains skeptical about revisiting the character of Ren McCormack. However, fans can still enjoy the timeless classic and take solace in the fact that Bacon and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, still have the dance moves that made Footloose an unforgettable film.