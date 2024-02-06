Subscribe

0

#Lifestyle #Europe

Kerry Katona's Relocation Dilemma: Spain or London?

Kerry Katona, former Atomic Kitten star, is in a quandary about relocating her family. Initially planning to move to Spain, her extensive work commitments in London have made her reconsider. The reluctance of her youngest daughter to leave the UK further complicates the decision.

author-image
Ayesha Mumtaz
New Update
Kerry Katona's Relocation Dilemma: Spain or London?

Kerry Katona's Relocation Dilemma: Spain or London?

Former Atomic Kitten star, Kerry Katona, currently faces a significant conundrum concerning a potential relocation for her family. Kerry initially planned to move to Spain in 2023 alongside her partner, Ryan Mahoney, and her children. However, she now finds herself contemplating a move to London due to the extensive work commitments she holds in the capital.

The Tug of Work and Home

Kerry currently resides in a £2 million mansion in Cheshire. However, her work in London keeps her away from her home more often than she desires, causing her much frustration. In a recent column for new! magazine, she candidly expressed her conflicted feelings. The move to Spain was initially set to occur in July, but her work obligations in London have thrown a spanner in the works.

The Guilt of Uprooting

Adding to the complexity of the situation is Kerry's nine-year-old daughter, DJ, who is deeply attached to her school and does not want to leave the UK. The prospect of moving abroad has stirred a sense of guilt in Kerry, making the decision even more challenging.

The Conundrum Continues

Despite previous plans and even a session of house hunting in Costa del Sol, Kerry remains undecided about the move. She finds herself balancing on a tightrope, with her professional responsibilities on one side and her family's preferences on the other. As she grapples with this complex dilemma, the final decision is yet to be made.