Kerry Katona's Relocation Dilemma: Spain or London?

Former Atomic Kitten star, Kerry Katona, currently faces a significant conundrum concerning a potential relocation for her family. Kerry initially planned to move to Spain in 2023 alongside her partner, Ryan Mahoney, and her children. However, she now finds herself contemplating a move to London due to the extensive work commitments she holds in the capital.

The Tug of Work and Home

Kerry currently resides in a £2 million mansion in Cheshire. However, her work in London keeps her away from her home more often than she desires, causing her much frustration. In a recent column for new! magazine, she candidly expressed her conflicted feelings. The move to Spain was initially set to occur in July, but her work obligations in London have thrown a spanner in the works.

The Guilt of Uprooting

Adding to the complexity of the situation is Kerry's nine-year-old daughter, DJ, who is deeply attached to her school and does not want to leave the UK. The prospect of moving abroad has stirred a sense of guilt in Kerry, making the decision even more challenging.

The Conundrum Continues

Despite previous plans and even a session of house hunting in Costa del Sol, Kerry remains undecided about the move. She finds herself balancing on a tightrope, with her professional responsibilities on one side and her family's preferences on the other. As she grapples with this complex dilemma, the final decision is yet to be made.