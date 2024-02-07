Kerry Katona Mourns Loss of Close Friend Lauren, Urges Fans to Cherish Life

Kerry Katona, a familiar name in British pop culture and a former Atomic Kitten member, is mourning the loss of her close friend, Lauren. In a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, Katona portrayed her friend as a brave and beautiful mother, wife, daughter, and sister. Lauren's two-year-long battle with an unspecified illness ended tragically, falling short of her goal to see 2024.

Reflecting on Precious Memories

Sharing her grief with her followers, Katona recollected moments of laughter and joy with Lauren. She spoke of times when they watched 'Love Actually' together, creating memories that Katona now holds dear. She accompanied the tribute with a series of photos, ranging from throwback pictures to a recent group selfie, all a testament to a cherished friendship.

Katona's Tribute Touches Hearts

Katona's emotional memorial was met with an outpouring of condolences and supportive messages from fans. Her poignant words served as a reminder of the fragility and transience of life, with the star urging her followers not to take life for granted.

Considering a Move to London

In a separate note, Katona shared her contemplations about relocating from Cheshire to London with her partner, Ryan Mahoney, and her five children from previous relationships. Despite initial plans to move to Spain, her work commitments in London and her child's preference to remain in their current school have led her to reconsider the decision.