Kenya Cane Unveils Striking New Packaging at Nairobi Extravaganza

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), the powerhouse behind the iconic spirit brand Kenya Cane, set the stage ablaze during a dazzling night of revelry.

On the 2nd of March, in the heart of Nairobi’s Ruai Gardens, an electrifying consumer event unfolded—an event that would forever redefine the way we experience Kenya Cane.

The Unforgettable Night: Music, Experiences, and More

Under the star-studded sky, attendees were treated to an unforgettable experiential and musical extravaganza. The lineup was nothing short of stellar, featuring brand ambassador Savara, the Prince of Rhumbacane Yaba, and the beats of DJ Demakufu. But that was just the beginning.

MC Gathoni and Plumplum, the dynamic comic duo, kept the energy high as they hosted the event. And the entertainment continued with Mugithi artiste Waithaka Wa Jane, Artsyculture the Band, and the mesmerizing Sarakasi dancers. The crowd swayed, laughed, and reveled in the magic of the night.

The Moment of Revelation: Kenya Cane’s Bold New Look

As anticipation reached a fever pitch, the spotlight shifted to the main attraction—the unveiling of Kenya Cane’s fresh packaging. Guided by luminaries like Kenya Cane Brand Manager Davis Changalwa, Shopper Manager Mercy Gitari, and EABL Marketing Managers Anthony Mwangi and Kennedy Mutula, the new look emerged.

Changalwa shared the significance: “This is a pivotal moment for Kenya Cane—a brand that has graced glasses for 47 remarkable years. As we transition to this new aesthetic, rest assured that the soul of Kenya Cane remains unchanged. We’ve preserved the liquid’s authenticity, cherished by our loyal consumers. Our commitment extends nationwide, ensuring that the new Kenya Cane packaging graces every local outlet.”

The revamped packaging pulsates with the essence of Kenya Cane. Vibrant hues dance across the label, while dynamic graphics evoke the spirit of innovation. It’s a nod to tradition, a leap into the future—a celebration of what was and what will be.