Kentucky Kingdom Unveils Holiday Spectacle: Over a Million Lights and New Festive Attractions in 2024

For the first time, Kentucky Kingdom is set to dazzle visitors with a grand holiday celebration, marking a significant extension to its seasonal offerings. Starting from November 29, 2024, the amusement park will transform into a winter wonderland, replete with over one million twinkling lights, a Christmas land featuring a custom holiday light show, and a plethora of new attractions designed to spread festive cheer among families and visitors of all ages.

Winter Wonderland Awakening

The heart of the celebration, the newly introduced Christmas at Kentucky Kingdom, promises an immersive holiday experience. Among the highlights are a 5D cinematic adventure with the beloved "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" Christmas special, an expansive 175-foot snow tubing hill in the Snow Zone, and the enchanting Holly Jolly Junction. To add to the festive spirit, Santa Claus himself will be greeting guests in the newly constructed Santa's Village, ensuring a memorable experience for the young and the young at heart.

Festive Attractions and Seasonal Magic

Visitors can look forward to wandering through a twinkling tree maze, exploring Candyland at King Louie’s Playland, and participating in traditional holiday activities such as cookie decorating. The park's commitment to delivering an unparalleled holiday experience is evident in its $8 million investment towards the Christmas celebration. With the extension of season passes through January 4, 2025, passholders are offered an exclusive sneak peek on November 24, providing an early glimpse into the magical festivities.

Access and Anticipation

Accessible with general admission or a season ticket, the Christmas at Kentucky Kingdom event extends the park’s season by 24 days, from November 29 to January 4. This strategic move not only enriches the park's offering but also positions Kentucky Kingdom as a must-visit destination during the holiday season. The anticipation for the event is palpable, with families and amusement park enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the opportunity to immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere.

As Kentucky Kingdom prepares to unveil its holiday spectacle, the excitement builds for what promises to be a memorable end to 2024. The introduction of Christmas at Kentucky Kingdom represents a significant milestone for the amusement park, one that will likely set a new standard for holiday celebrations in the region. With its blend of festive attractions, holiday cheer, and family-friendly fun, Kentucky Kingdom is poised to become a cherished holiday tradition for many years to come.