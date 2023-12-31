Kelsey Parker Responds to Criticism for Dating After Husband’s Death

Time and grief are peculiar companions, an eternal dance with no set rhythm. In the spotlight of this dance is Kelsey Parker, widow of The Wanted’s Tom Parker. She has recently become the focal point of public scrutiny for her decision to date again after the painful loss of her husband to stage four glioblastoma brain cancer. Tom, who passed away on March 30, 2022, at the tender age of 33, has left an irreplaceable void in Kelsey’s life. However, Kelsey’s decision to step back into the world of romance has led to an unwarranted backlash, leading her to address the stigma surrounding grief and dating.

Uncharted Territory: Grief and Dating

Months after Tom’s passing, Kelsey began a new relationship with electrician Sean Boggans in November 2022. Unfortunately, their union was short-lived, but the criticism that Kelsey faced for not ‘grieving properly’ was enduring. In response, she has courageously tackled the taboo head-on, emphasizing that there exists no ‘rule book’ for grief.

The Pursuit of Happiness: A Widow’s Journey

Kelsey and Tom’s love story spanned 13 years, including their engagement in 2016 and marriage in 2018. Yet, despite the profound loss, Kelsey has expressed a desire to find happiness and love again, a sentiment she explores in her biography ‘With And Without You.’ In it, she outlines her pursuit of meaning and happiness after the devastating loss of Tom and the importance of living life to its fullest, even in the face of grief.

Holding on to Love: Remembering Tom

Through the challenges of navigating a new romance while grieving, Kelsey remains resolute in ensuring that Tom remains a part of their children’s lives. She encourages open conversations about him with their two children, Aurelia and Bodhi, reinforcing that her happiness does not diminish her love for Tom. As she steps forward on her journey, Kelsey’s story serves as a reminder that there is no ‘correct’ way to grieve and that life, with all its joys and sorrows, must be lived fully.