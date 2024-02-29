Kelly Smith Joins CALM Board of Trustees, Strengthening Community Engagement in Santa Barbara

Kelly Smith, renowned for her impactful work in nonprofit sectors and volunteerism, has recently been appointed to the Board of Trustees at CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation). With a rich background in community service and engagement, Smith's latest role promises to further CALM's mission in supporting children and families across Santa Barbara County.

Extensive Background in Nonprofit and Volunteer Work

As the current Community Engagement Manager at the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Smith has displayed remarkable leadership in managing volunteer programs and community engagement initiatives. Her role involves the strategic planning and execution of learning and development programs across the organization, contributing significantly to its success. Smith's academic credentials include a bachelor's degree in English and a certificate in human resources management from the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB). Her career trajectory has also seen her contributing to the human resources department of a local tech company, where she was instrumental in staff engagement and the corporate giving program.

Smith's commitment to community service is further highlighted by her nearly a decade of volunteer service with the Junior League of Santa Barbara. Here, she has taken on several leadership roles, including that of the executive vice president from 2022-23. Her tenure with the Junior League underscores her dedication and passion for community work and development.

A Valuable Addition to CALM's Board of Trustees

Alana Walczak, the president and CEO of CALM, has warmly welcomed Kelly Smith to the board, noting her extensive experience and passion for community engagement as key assets that she brings to the team. "Kelly embodies a spirit of service and a commitment to partnership that aligns with CALM's work to create a brighter future for children and families throughout Santa Barbara County," Walczak remarked. This endorsement highlights the anticipated positive impact Smith will have in her new role at CALM.

Implications for CALM and the Santa Barbara Community

Smith's appointment to the Board of Trustees at CALM is more than a new title—it signifies a strengthening of the organization's commitment to enhancing community engagement and support for vulnerable groups in Santa Barbara. With her background in volunteer management, community engagement, and human resources, Smith is well-positioned to contribute to CALM's strategic objectives and overall mission. Her history of effective leadership and community service bodes well for the organization's efforts to foster a supportive and nurturing environment for children and families in need.

As CALM continues to expand its outreach and programs within the community, Smith's role on the board will undoubtedly be instrumental in guiding the organization towards achieving its goals. Her expertise and passion for service are expected to bring fresh perspectives and innovative approaches to CALM's work, ultimately contributing to a more engaged and supportive community in Santa Barbara County.