Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos Unveil Unsexy Nighttime Rituals, Reflect on Love's Evolution

Even icons of daytime TV, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, face the humbling realities of aging, transforming their nighttime routine into something far from the glamorous image fans might expect. During a candid segment on Wednesday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Mark', the couple, married for nearly three decades, opened up about the unsexy but amusing realities of their bedtime preparations, including the use of magnetic nasal strips and a plethora of night creams.

Advertisment

From Glam to Jam: The Nightly Transformation

The conversation began with Consuelos, 52, revealing his new solution to snoring - magnetic nasal strips, while Ripa, 53, humorously detailed her slippery situation involving night creams and a retainer. "It's great because the two of us, we come here to work and we’re like, ‘Oh, look at you, look at you.’ Because last night when we gave each other a kiss goodnight, I had my retainer in and I had all my creams on — like, I’m slimy," Ripa shared with the audience, highlighting the stark contrast between their on-screen allure and off-screen reality.

Remembering Hotter Times

Advertisment

The couple reminisced about the days when their bedtime routine might have been considered more traditionally "sexy." "We used to be like, fairly..." Ripa paused, with Consuelos chiming in, "Hot?" Agreeing, Ripa acknowledged that while they might not have been the pinnacle of sexiness, there was a time when their nighttime appearances were more appealing to each other. This candid revelation led to laughter but also a reflection on how their love and attraction have evolved beyond physical appearances.

Style Beyond the Bedroom

Despite their humorous lament over the loss of nighttime sex appeal, Ripa and Consuelos continue to dazzle fans with their style and chemistry during public appearances. Their recent trip to Las Vegas to celebrate their upcoming 28th wedding anniversary - revisiting the Chapel of the Bells where they eloped in 1996 - served as a stylish reminder of their enduring love. Clad in a satin blue-green dress and a sleek black suit, the couple recreated their wedding photo, proving that while nightly routines may change, their connection and sense of adventure remain as strong as ever.

This glimpse into the personal lives of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos not only humanizes the couple but also serves as a light-hearted reminder that love and attraction can evolve in beautiful, albeit less glamorous, ways over time. As they continue to navigate the challenges and joys of aging together, their ability to laugh at themselves and cherish each moment - whether stylish or slimy - speaks volumes about the depth of their relationship.