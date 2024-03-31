Kelly Ripa Celebrates Mark Consuelos' 53rd Birthday with Heartwarming Video Tribute

Kelly Ripa is showering her husband, Mark Consuelos, with love on his 53rd birthday, sharing a touching video montage on Instagram. The 'Live with Mark and Kelly' co-host compiled moments of their lives together, both on and off the set, to the tune of 'Daddy Cool' by Boney M., highlighting their enduring romance and partnership. Ripa's affectionate post, alongside daughter Lola's heartfelt birthday message, underscores the family's close-knit bond and Consuelos' role as a beloved father and husband.

Advertisment

Decades of Love and Laughter

Ripa and Consuelos, who have been married for 28 years, continue to captivate fans with their on-screen chemistry and off-screen romance. The video montage offers a glimpse into their lives, featuring snapshots from their professional collaboration on 'Live with Mark and Kelly,' as well as intimate moments of their personal life together. Notably, the montage includes a clip of Consuelos admiring a Central Park bench plaque, a birthday gift from Ripa in 2015, humorously dubbed 'DADDY COOL' in his honor.

Family Ties and Celebrations

Advertisment

The couple's children, Michael, Joaquin, and Lola, also play a significant role in the birthday celebrations. Lola's touching Instagram story to her father, calling him her 'superhero,' reflects the strong familial bonds and admiration they share. These moments, captured and shared with the public, allow fans a peek into the family's life, filled with joy, support, and mutual respect.

Keeping Romance Alive

Despite the years and the inevitable changes that come with time, Ripa and Consuelos make it a point to keep their relationship vibrant. Ripa's candid revelations on 'Live with Mark and Kelly' about their nightly routines, humorously described as 'the least sexy thing,' showcase the couple's ability to find humor and love in the mundane aspects of life. This openness and authenticity endear them even more to their audience, demonstrating that at the heart of their relationship is a deep friendship and understanding.

As Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos continue to navigate life's ups and downs together, their relationship stands as a testament to the enduring power of love, laughter, and family. Their ability to celebrate each other, both in grand gestures and in everyday moments, serves as an inspiration to many. As they look forward to more years filled with love and adventures, their story reminds us of the beauty found in lifelong partnerships and the joy of growing old with the one you love.