Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Delve into Personalized Men’s Wedding Bands Trend

On a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos delved into an emerging trend in matrimonial jewelry: personalized and ‘manlier’ wedding bands for grooms. The discussion was sparked by an article from The Guardian profiling a company named Manly Bands, which offers rings inspired by a variety of unique themes.

Rings With a Personal Touch

Manly Bands’ catalog features a diverse range of ring designs, drawing inspiration from ‘The Lord of the Rings’, Jack Daniel’s whiskey, and Fender guitars. The company’s offerings reflect a growing trend towards personalization in men’s wedding bands, moving away from the traditional simple bands to more expressive and unique designs.

A Matrimonial Debate

Consuelos, who prefers a simple band, expressed skepticism about men choosing rings with superhero motifs, suggesting it might indicate immaturity. Ripa, on the other hand, suggested a compromise, such as having a favorite cartoon character discreetly etched inside the ring. Nonetheless, Ripa does appreciate sophisticated statement rings, drawing a contrast between high-end diamond rings and novelty rings.

Reflections on Simplicity

The conversation then took a nostalgic turn as Ripa recounted her own wedding to Consuelos in 1996. Their Las Vegas nuptials cost a mere $179, serving as a testament to the couple’s focus on their commitment rather than the pomp and ceremony. Ripa implied that a more elaborate wedding might have prevented them from getting married, highlighting the importance of simplicity and sincerity in their relationship. The couple celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary in 2023, with Ripa sharing photos from their wedding day and referring to Consuelos as the ‘love of her life.’

‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ continues to bring such engaging discussions on contemporary issues, resonating with its global audience and airs weekdays on ABC.