Kelis Embraces Farm Life: Adds Newborn Goat and Micro-Donkey to Her California Ranch

In a picturesque California ranch, far removed from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, singer and rapper Kelis, famous for her hit ‘Milkshake,’ has been embracing her bucolic side. The latest news from her farm, heartily received by her growing band of social media followers, has been the welcoming of a newborn baby goat and a micro-donkey, whimsically named Smokey Robinson.

Life on the Farm

Sharing snippets of her rural life, Kelis has been actively maintaining her farm and expanding her animal family. Her recent posts reveal her nurturing side, as she provides insights into the habits and instincts of new mothers in the animal kingdom. This wholesome content, far removed from the typical celebrity lifestyle, has endeared her to her followers and significantly increased her online presence.

More Than Just a Farmer

While farming seems to be a major focus for Kelis at the moment, she is no stranger to diverse pursuits. A few years ago, she starred in her own Netflix cooking show, showcasing her culinary skills to the world. Her farm, a vibrant tapestry of livestock and produce, serves as a testament to her versatile talents.

Personal Life in the Limelight

Despite the agricultural focus of her updates, a fair amount of attention has been drawn to Kelis herself. Fans and followers have been admiring her age-defying looks and flattering figure, often highlighted by her choice of tight-fitting jeans. Speculations about her relationship status have also been rife. While there were whispers about an association with actor Bill Murray in a farming context last summer, that partnership has since dissolved. Presently, it appears that Kelis may be single and wholly committed to her farming lifestyle.