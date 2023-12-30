en English
Lifestyle

Keke Palmer’s Holiday Season Amidst Legal Battle with Ex

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:43 pm EST
The holiday season for 30-year-old actress Keke Palmer is a blend of family joy and legal confrontation as she shared glimpses of her Christmas celebrations amidst a lawsuit with her ex, Darius Jackson. Keke Palmer’s Instagram story was filled with moments of her family dining together, her children playing with toys, and herself posing in a swimsuit on a balcony. There was also a selfie from a night out dancing to live music, and another where she lip-synced to a song sporting braids and a chic asymmetrical top.

First Christmas with Son

Palmer celebrated her first Christmas with her 10-month-old son, Leodis ‘Leo’ Adrellton. She shared images from a holiday-themed photoshoot where Palmer was seen in an elegant evening dress while Leodis was adorably dressed in a festive bow-tie and hat.

Legal Battle Amidst the Holidays

However, amidst these celebrations, Palmer is also involved in a legal battle with her ex, Darius Jackson. Jackson filed a response to Palmer’s request for a domestic violence restraining order against him. He alleged that Palmer was abusive during their relationship. This development follows a temporary restraining order and temporary sole custody of Leodis granted to Palmer earlier in November on the grounds of domestic violence.

Accusations and Counter-Accusations

Interestingly, Darius Jackson has also filed for an order of protection against Palmer. He claims that she was physically and verbally abusive towards him during their two-year relationship. Jackson, who is the father of Palmer’s son, has denied the allegations made against him.

Lifestyle
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

