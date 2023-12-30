Keke Palmer’s Holiday Season Amidst Legal Battle with Ex
The holiday season for 30-year-old actress Keke Palmer is a blend of family joy and legal confrontation as she shared glimpses of her Christmas celebrations amidst a lawsuit with her ex, Darius Jackson. Keke Palmer’s Instagram story was filled with moments of her family dining together, her children playing with toys, and herself posing in a swimsuit on a balcony. There was also a selfie from a night out dancing to live music, and another where she lip-synced to a song sporting braids and a chic asymmetrical top.
First Christmas with Son
Palmer celebrated her first Christmas with her 10-month-old son, Leodis ‘Leo’ Adrellton. She shared images from a holiday-themed photoshoot where Palmer was seen in an elegant evening dress while Leodis was adorably dressed in a festive bow-tie and hat.
Legal Battle Amidst the Holidays
However, amidst these celebrations, Palmer is also involved in a legal battle with her ex, Darius Jackson. Jackson filed a response to Palmer’s request for a domestic violence restraining order against him. He alleged that Palmer was abusive during their relationship. This development follows a temporary restraining order and temporary sole custody of Leodis granted to Palmer earlier in November on the grounds of domestic violence.
Accusations and Counter-Accusations
Interestingly, Darius Jackson has also filed for an order of protection against Palmer. He claims that she was physically and verbally abusive towards him during their two-year relationship. Jackson, who is the father of Palmer’s son, has denied the allegations made against him.
