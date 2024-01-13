en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Keeping the Spark Alive: Relationship Experts Share Essential Date Night Ideas

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:22 pm EST
Keeping the Spark Alive: Relationship Experts Share Essential Date Night Ideas

In every relationship, the magic often dwindles with time, but according to relationship experts, the antidote to this common problem might be as simple as maintaining regular date nights. Licensed relationship therapist, Jaime Bronstein, believes that new experiences foster excitement and bonding through emotional and physical engagement. She insists on the significance of intentionality in planning dates, suggesting activities that break routine and norm.

Surprise Dates and Other Ideas

Bronstein proposes activities like surprise dates where one partner plans a mystery outing, and the other savors the surprise. She also suggests recreating the excitement of the first date, where partners pretend they are meeting for the first time. Other ideas include exploring body art together, cooking a meal and feeding a blindfolded partner, indulging in philanthropy, attending Toastmasters classes to improve communication, and restaurant hopping to explore various cuisines. Each activity is designed to encourage interaction, laughter, and shared experiences.

Simple and Local Activities

Stephanie Mintz, a licensed marriage and family therapist, suggests dates that are simple and do not require elaborate preparations or reservations. Her ideas include visiting pop-up museums, local festivals, cooking classes, wine and paint nights, picnics, sailing lessons, and virtual reality games. These activities, she believes, offer opportunities for bonding over shared interests and new experiences.

Fun and Adventure

Dr. Rhonda Mattox views date night as a crucial component for relationship longevity and quality. For those who enjoy a good laugh, she proposes comedy shows. For the adventurous, she suggests outdoor excursions, and for the daredevils, experiences like bungee jumping. Meanwhile, relationship expert Elizabeth Earnshaw recommends planning dates based on past successes, setting boundaries to narrow down choices, and sharing visions of perfect dates.

Shared Laughter and Energizing Activities

Cheryl Grace, a relationship and lifestyle coach, emphasizes the importance of shared laughter and energizing activities. Andrea Dindinger, on the other hand, recommends nature walks, cooking competitions, dancing, and role-play dates. Amber Lee highlights the importance of dating for maintaining chemistry and offers ideas like taste tests, hikes, bike rides, and local overnight stays. Laura Doyle stresses the importance of weekly dates for deeper bonds and intimacy.

In conclusion, regular date nights are a powerful tool in maintaining the spark in relationships. The key is to keep things interesting, engaging, and novel while prioritizing communication, carving out quality time, embracing change, and supporting individual growth. By doing so, couples can ensure a healthy, vibrant, and fulfilling relationship.

0
Lifestyle
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
10 mins ago
Sydney Sweeney: The New Face of Kérastase and Rising Star in Beauty
Acclaimed actress and producer Sydney Sweeney is making waves not just in the realm of entertainment, but also in the world of beauty. The star of ‘The White Lotus’ and ‘Euphoria’ has been unveiled as the new global brand ambassador for luxury haircare giant Kérastase. This announcement follows her recent extension of partnership with beauty
Sydney Sweeney: The New Face of Kérastase and Rising Star in Beauty
Unraveling the Health Benefits and Nutritional Varieties of Salmon
55 mins ago
Unraveling the Health Benefits and Nutritional Varieties of Salmon
African Catholic Bishops Decline Vatican's Suggestion to Bless Same-Sex Couples
56 mins ago
African Catholic Bishops Decline Vatican's Suggestion to Bless Same-Sex Couples
From 'Maguro Man' to 'Fantastic Beasts': Callum Turner's Journey
13 mins ago
From 'Maguro Man' to 'Fantastic Beasts': Callum Turner's Journey
Schwarzenegger and Kevin Miles Team Up for a Fitness-Focused Commercial Shoot
14 mins ago
Schwarzenegger and Kevin Miles Team Up for a Fitness-Focused Commercial Shoot
Rebecca Lim and Matthew Webster: Crafting a Family Home from a 90-Year-Old House
38 mins ago
Rebecca Lim and Matthew Webster: Crafting a Family Home from a 90-Year-Old House
Latest Headlines
World News
Carl Yuan Climbs to the Top in Sony Open Following Jon Rahm's Exit
1 min
Carl Yuan Climbs to the Top in Sony Open Following Jon Rahm's Exit
Rozelle Parklands Shut Indefinitely After Asbestos Discovery
2 mins
Rozelle Parklands Shut Indefinitely After Asbestos Discovery
Dhruv Jurel Earns Maiden Call-up to Indian Test Team for England Series
2 mins
Dhruv Jurel Earns Maiden Call-up to Indian Test Team for England Series
Basketball Star Mikey Williams Commits to UCF Amid Legal Challenges
2 mins
Basketball Star Mikey Williams Commits to UCF Amid Legal Challenges
Rose Namajunas Takes on Amanda Ribas in Flyweight Division
2 mins
Rose Namajunas Takes on Amanda Ribas in Flyweight Division
Jiri Lehecka Reveals His Love for Australia and Tennis Journey Insights
3 mins
Jiri Lehecka Reveals His Love for Australia and Tennis Journey Insights
Enterprise Ends Pleasant Valley's 22-Game Winning Streak in EAL
3 mins
Enterprise Ends Pleasant Valley's 22-Game Winning Streak in EAL
Filipino Cue Artist Carlo Biado Triumphs at Chinese Taipei Open
3 mins
Filipino Cue Artist Carlo Biado Triumphs at Chinese Taipei Open
UConn Freshman Ashlynn Shade: A Rising Star On and Off the Court
3 mins
UConn Freshman Ashlynn Shade: A Rising Star On and Off the Court
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app