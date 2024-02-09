Kathryn Newton: Embracing 'Lisa Frankenstein' and Her Love for Dogs

Hollywood's Rising Star, Kathryn Newton, Unleashes Her Inner 'Lisa Frankenstein'

In the ever-evolving world of entertainment, Kathryn Newton stands as a testament to the power of talent, ambition, and a heartfelt connection with dogs. The 27-year-old actress, who captured audiences with her performances in 'Big Little Lies' and 'The Society', is now poised to make waves with her latest project, 'Lisa Frankenstein'.

From Child Actor to Leading Lady

Born on February 8, 1997, Newton's journey in the realm of acting began at the tender age of four. With a slew of TV and film roles under her belt, she quickly rose to prominence, thanks to her portrayal in 'Gary Unmarried'. Newton's career trajectory continued to soar with notable appearances in 'Paranormal Activity 4' and 'Bad Teacher'.

Now, on the brink of her latest on-screen endeavor, 'Lisa Frankenstein', Newton finds herself in the midst of a new career phase. The film, set to release on February 9, has already garnered positive early reviews, with critics praising its 'bloody, hilarious fun'.

A Love for Dogs and the Art of Ambiguity

A self-confessed dog enthusiast, Newton's three poodles are often her trusted companions at interviews and photo shoots. Despite the breed's glamorous appearance, these dogs were originally war dogs, excelling in activities such as agility. Newton's affinity for dogs and her amateur golf career have become significant aspects of her public persona.

When it comes to her craft, Newton is drawn to roles that challenge her. She finds the most interesting work to be those where her character's motivations are ambiguous and manipulative. This attraction to complexity is evident in her fearless performance alongside Cole Sprouse in 'Lisa Frankenstein'.

Pearls of Wisdom from Hollywood Greats

Throughout her career, Newton has had the privilege of working alongside some of Hollywood's greatest talents. From Paul Rudd's encouragement to hold nothing back when she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania', to Reese Witherspoon's teachings on groundedness and natural reactions during their time on 'Big Little Lies', Newton has absorbed invaluable lessons.

The guidance of late movie-maker Jean-Marc Vallée also left a lasting impact, as he imparted the true essence of what it meant to be a real actor. Reflecting on her experiences, Newton shared, "I was always in it with Reese, and never felt like I was on camera."

As Kathryn Newton prepares to unleash her inner 'Lisa Frankenstein' upon the world, her story serves as a reminder of the transformative power of ambition, resilience, and the enduring love for our canine companions. In a world where the line between reality and fiction often blurs, Newton stands as a beacon of authenticity, proving that with hard work and determination, one can truly have their cake and eat it too – or in her case, share it with her beloved poodles.

Newton's career continues to flourish, as she graces the silver screen with her captivating performances and unique charm. With 'Lisa Frankenstein' set to enthrall audiences on February 9, Hollywood's rising star is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with, both on and off the screen.