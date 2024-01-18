Kate Moss Rings in 50th With Glamorous Celebration in Paris

Supermodel Kate Moss marked her half-century milestone with a lavish celebration at Laurent Restaurant in Paris. The 50th birthday bash was a lively affair, transforming the upscale eatery into an exclusive nightclub, brimming with close friends, family, and notable figures from the fashion industry.

Star-Studded Guest List

Among the attendees was celebrity hair stylist James Brown, a close companion of Moss, who shared glimpses of the party on social media. Other distinguished guests included makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, stylist George Cortina, and Moss’s best friend, Sadie Frost. Frost’s evening took a dramatic turn when she lost her passport during the trip. Victoria May Clarke, the widow of Shane MacGowan, was also present and later expressed her delight at reconnecting with old friends.

The Celebration

Moss arrived at the party with her boyfriend Nikolai, daughter Lila, and Lila’s boyfriend Yoni Helbitz. According to sources, the celebration, which extended until 2 am, was filled with infectious energy, despite Moss’s alcohol-free lifestyle. The sound of Neil Young’s music filled the air, adding to the celebratory ambiance.

Gourmet Delights and Stylish Attire

The attendees savored a meal prepared by head chef Mathieu Pacaud and relished cocktails such as the Laurent Spritz. Moss was seen in a sheer black lace dress that added to her timeless charm. As the night drew in, she switched into a fur-trimmed coat to combat the chill.

From a spiritual retreat in Mustique to a grand celebration in Paris, the supermodel’s 50th birthday festivities were a testament to her enduring influence and the high regard she commands in the fashion world.