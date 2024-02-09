Kate Garraway's Heartfelt Response to Critics: Laughter as a Healing Balm

In a poignant display of resilience and vulnerability, Kate Garraway, co-host of Good Morning Britain (GMB), addressed the criticism she received on social media for laughing on the show following the funeral of her husband, Derek Draper. She eloquently explained that laughter is a way of continuing the joy that a lost loved one brought into lives and is a means of sharing that joy with viewers who may also be facing difficulties.

A Laughter Amidst Tears

Garraway's heartfelt response came after her return to GMB less than a week after laying her husband to rest. Derek Draper, who battled COVID-19 for 13 months and suffered extensive organ damage, passed away in January. The nation mourned with Garraway, and her decision to return to work so soon raised questions and concerns among her audience.

In the midst of grief, Garraway and her co-host, Ben Shephard, found a moment of levity that sparked laughter. This light-hearted moment, however, was met with criticism from some viewers, who questioned the appropriateness of laughter so soon after a loved one's funeral.

Laughter: A Healing Balm

Garraway, in her characteristic grace and candor, addressed the criticism head-on. She emphasized that laughter is an essential part of the healing process and a way to honor the happiness that her late husband brought into her life. "Laughter," she said, "is a way of continuing the joy that a lost loved one brought into our lives and sharing that joy with others who may also be facing difficulties."

Her co-host, Ben Shephard, humorously encouraged her to laugh at his jokes, to which she playfully agreed. This exchange not only highlighted the strong bond between the co-hosts but also underscored the importance of laughter in times of grief.

The National Day of Reflection

During the show, Garraway also discussed her personal experience with grief as she and actor Larry Lamb talked about the National Day of Reflection. This day holds special significance for those who lost loved ones during the pandemic and were unable to have traditional funerals.

Garraway shared anecdotes from her husband's funeral, including the lighthearted moment that caused her and Shephard to burst into laughter. She thanked the viewers for their support and expressed her desire to reconnect with the audience and move forward with life.

In the face of adversity, Kate Garraway continues to inspire with her strength and resilience. Her message is clear: laughter, even in the darkest of times, is a testament to the enduring power of joy and a tribute to the loved ones who brought happiness into our lives.