en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Kate Ferdinand Flaunts Post-Pregnancy Physique During Family Vacation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:44 am EST
Kate Ferdinand Flaunts Post-Pregnancy Physique During Family Vacation

In a recent Instagram post, Kate Ferdinand, the former star of ‘The Only Way is Essex’ (TOWIE), displayed her impressive post-pregnancy physique, five months after welcoming her daughter, Shea. Kate, 32, was pictured alongside her husband, retired footballer Rio Ferdinand, 45, during their holiday break. The couple, along with their children, were enjoying some downtime in a luxury location.

Kate Ferdinand’s Post-Pregnancy Show-off

The former reality TV star showcased her toned abs and cleavage in a turquoise and brown bikini, accessorized with a Loewe fedora hat and gold jewelry. Her husband, Rio Ferdinand, complimented the scene with his patterned shorts, a gold rosary, sunglasses, and a stylish beard. The couple shared this moment with their son Cree, two, and Rio’s three children from his previous marriage to the late Rebecca Ellison: Lorenz, 17, Tate, 14, and Tia, 12.

Reflections at Royal Carols: Together At Christmas

During the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas event, Kate Ferdinand shared insights into her workout routine, dietary indulgences, and the family’s Christmas traditions. Expressing her contentment with her large family, she reflected on the fulfillment of her childhood dream of being surrounded by many children. The couple further acknowledged the importance of early childhood experiences and shared their family traditions during the carol service hosted by Catherine, The Princess of Wales.

Influence and Legacy

Kate Ferdinand felt honored to participate in the event and shared her reflections on the positive impact she hopes to have on her five children. From her post-pregnancy physique to her family’s traditions, Kate’s journey is a testament to the strength and resilience of motherhood. The impact of her story extends beyond her immediate family and touches the hearts of her followers and fans worldwide.

0
Fashion Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Vera Wang and Daughters Dazzle in Coordinated Christmas Glamour

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Nostalgic Christmas Tribute to His '90s Look

By Bijay Laxmi

Helena Christensen's Icy Birthday Plunge: A 55th Year Celebration

By Wojciech Zylm

India Grapples with Rising COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant

By Dil Bar Irshad

Rapid Emergence of COVID-19 Variant JN.1: What We Know So Far ...
@Fashion · 38 mins
Rapid Emergence of COVID-19 Variant JN.1: What We Know So Far ...
heart comment 0
A Royal Evolution: Exploring Kate Middleton’s Fashion Transformation

By Aqsa Younas Rana

A Royal Evolution: Exploring Kate Middleton's Fashion Transformation
Tragic End for ‘Parasite’ Actor Lee Sun-Kyun Amid Drug Investigation

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic End for 'Parasite' Actor Lee Sun-Kyun Amid Drug Investigation
Kate Middleton’s Fashion Evolution: A Year of Regal Attire

By Dil Bar Irshad

Kate Middleton's Fashion Evolution: A Year of Regal Attire
Supermodel Helena Christensen Rings in 55 with an Icy Plunge Tradition

By Wojciech Zylm

Supermodel Helena Christensen Rings in 55 with an Icy Plunge Tradition
Latest Headlines
World News
Putin Assures Xi of Continued Military Engagement in Ukraine, West Shifts Focus
53 seconds
Putin Assures Xi of Continued Military Engagement in Ukraine, West Shifts Focus
Manitoba Pharmacies See Surge in Demand Amidst Spike in Respiratory Illnesses
2 mins
Manitoba Pharmacies See Surge in Demand Amidst Spike in Respiratory Illnesses
Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman Amidst Drug Abuse Concerns
5 mins
Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman Amidst Drug Abuse Concerns
Major Drug Bust at Karachi Airport - Customs Seize Millions Worth of Narcotics
5 mins
Major Drug Bust at Karachi Airport - Customs Seize Millions Worth of Narcotics
Dance of Diplomacy: Preventing Escalation of Israel-Hamas Conflict
5 mins
Dance of Diplomacy: Preventing Escalation of Israel-Hamas Conflict
China's Top Athlete Selection Sparks Controversy: A Look at the Notable Omissions
6 mins
China's Top Athlete Selection Sparks Controversy: A Look at the Notable Omissions
Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley Advocates for Values-Based Decision Making and Reduced Digital Distractions
7 mins
Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley Advocates for Values-Based Decision Making and Reduced Digital Distractions
Free Vaccinations at Pharmacies: A Significant Leap in Australian Healthcare
8 mins
Free Vaccinations at Pharmacies: A Significant Leap in Australian Healthcare
China Prioritizes Cease-fire Negotiations and Citizen Safety Amid Myanmar Crisis
9 mins
China Prioritizes Cease-fire Negotiations and Citizen Safety Amid Myanmar Crisis
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
1 hour
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app