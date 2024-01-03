Kat Bird: From Air Traffic Controller to Nomadic Blogger

From the bustling aisles of an air traffic control tower in Jersey to the tranquil lane-ways of Europe, Kat Bird’s journey is as unique as it is inspiring. This 41-year-old former air traffic controller has traded the conventional bricks-and-mortar existence for a life on the road, living full-time in a motorhome with her loyal companion, a five-year-old spaniel named Mac.

Embarking on a Nomadic Life

Kat’s venture into the nomadic lifestyle commenced in 2017, a decision rooted in a desire to offer her then home-schooled daughter an immersive learning experience. Together with her husband at the time, the family traveled across various historical sites, including Germany, turning the world into a living classroom. However, when her daughter returned to mainstream education to attend university, Kat decided to continue the journey solo, leaving her job and embracing the mobile lifestyle.

Navigating Costs and Earning on the Go

Despite initial apprehensions, Kat found her monthly expenses, including essentials like petrol and Wi-Fi, averaging around £1,000, significantly less than maintaining a traditional household. She sustains her nomadic lifestyle through a combination of blogging, speaking engagements, and authoring books about motorhoming and van life. Her blog, Wandering Bird, serves as a platform for sharing her experiences, offering tips, and connecting with a community of like-minded individuals.

Reaping the Rewards of a Mobile Lifestyle

While the lifestyle is not without challenges, such as harsh winter weather and the absence of certain conveniences, Kat relishes the freedom and proximity to nature offered by her mobile existence. She believes her family has grown closer through this experience and her daughter has greatly benefited from their unconventional educational journey. Today, Kat is not only a seasoned traveler but also a respected speaker at events like The Caravan, Camping & Motorhome Show.