Kashmir Prepares for Maha Shivratri: Enhanced Services for Pandit Community Festivities

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, has taken proactive steps to ensure that the upcoming Maha Shivratri festival is celebrated with full fervor and devotion across the valley. In a comprehensive meeting with Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, and various department heads, Bidhuri laid out a detailed plan to facilitate the Pandit Community during this auspicious occasion.

Ensuring Essentials for Celebrations

Understanding the significance of Maha Shivratri for the Pandit Community, the Div Com instructed the Director of Floriculture to ensure the availability of fresh flowers at key temples, including Shankar Acharya Temple and Kheer Bhawani. Additional directives were given to the Horticulture Department to make sure that walnuts and Lotus Stem (Nadru), essential items for the festivities, are readily available at prominent religious places and localities of the Pandit Community. The Fisheries Department was also tasked with ensuring an ample supply of fish in the market, catering to the community's needs.

Infrastructure and Services Support

To create an atmosphere of festivity and cleanliness, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) was directed to conduct cleanliness and sanitation drives at religious places. Essential services such as uninterrupted power supply by the Power Development Department (PDD) and additional water supply by Jal Shakti were emphasized to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival. Furthermore, the J&K Road Transport Corporation (RTC) and traffic police were instructed to provide transportation and chalk out a detailed traffic plan for the smooth movement of devotees, ensuring a hassle-free celebration.

Government's Commitment to Cultural Preservation

This initiative by the Div Com is part of a broader effort to preserve and promote the cultural heritage of the Pandit Community in Kashmir. By granting a 3-day special leave to Jammu-based migrant and PM Package employees working in Kashmir, the government has shown its commitment to allowing employees to celebrate Mahashivratri with their families in Jammu. These measures reflect a significant step towards fostering communal harmony and ensuring that the Pandit Community can observe their religious festivals with the same zeal and enthusiasm as before.

As the valley gears up for Maha Shivratri, the concerted efforts of various departments under the guidance of the Divisional Commissioner highlight the government's dedication to ensuring that the festival is celebrated with grandeur and devotion. This initiative not only facilitates the Pandit Community in observing their traditions but also strengthens the social fabric of Kashmir by promoting inclusivity and respect for all religions.