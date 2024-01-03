en English
Lifestyle

Kardashians’ New Year Skiing Holiday: A Family Adventure in Utah

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:14 pm EST
Kardashians’ New Year Skiing Holiday: A Family Adventure in Utah

As the clock struck midnight, marking the start of a new year, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were amidst a family skiing trip in Deer Valley, Utah. The famous sisters, accompanied by their children and a friend with her kids, decided to welcome 2024 in a winter wonderland.

Impromptu Skiing Adventure

What made this trip extra special was its spontaneous nature, planned merely 48 hours before the New Year. Kim Kardashian, mother of four, and Khloe Kardashian, mother of two, joined by their friend Natalie and her two children, embarked on this brief yet memorable getaway. Khloe’s daughter, True, experienced her first skiing adventure, while Kim’s children, Saint and Chicago, embraced the snow-covered slopes. In a humorously quaint detail, young Saint chose to label his skis ‘SW Ronaldo’, adding a touch of individuality to his skiing gear.

A Peek into the Kardashians’ Winter Holiday

The Kardashians, known for their social media presence, didn’t shy away from sharing their holiday experiences. Khloe Kardashian documented her daughter’s first encounter with skiing and extended her New Year wishes to her followers. Simultaneously, Kim Kardashian captured her daughter Chicago learning to ski and her son Saint enjoying the slopes. Fans were treated to a sneak peek into the Kardashians’ holiday, appreciating the wholesome content shared by the celebrities.

The Absence of Kourtney Kardashian

While the Kardashians’ New Year holiday was replete with family fun and snow-filled adventures, one member was notably absent. Kourtney Kardashian, the eldest Kardashian sister, was not part of the skiing holiday. She chose to spend Christmas at home with her new baby boy Rocky and husband Travis Barker, marking a quieter end to the year. Despite this, the Kardashians’ New Year celebration managed to garner positive reactions from fans, who enjoyed the glimpse into their winter retreat.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

