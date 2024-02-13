Karan Singh Grover: Balancing Fatherhood and Career with Bipasha Basu's Support

Just five days after his daughter Devi's birth, actor Karan Singh Grover found himself back on the set of his latest film, 'Fighter'. The aerial action thriller, featuring an all-star cast including Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, demanded his immediate presence. In a heartfelt conversation, Karan opened up about the emotional turmoil of leaving his newborn daughter and wife, Bipasha Basu, so soon after Devi's arrival.

Bipasha Basu's Encouragement and Honest Criticism

The decision to return to work was not an easy one, but Karan credits his wife, fellow actress Bipasha Basu, for her unwavering support and encouragement. Despite the challenges of being a new parent, Bipasha recognized the importance of this opportunity for Karan's career. She emphasized the value of hard work and dedication, even in the face of personal sacrifices.

Karan also revealed that Bipasha's feedback on his performances has been invaluable in his growth as an actor. He described her critique as "emotional and honest," highlighting the significance of her insight and perspective. Although the couple has worked together in the past, there are no current plans for them to share the screen again.

Success and Gratitude

With 'Fighter' currently enjoying success at the box office, Karan expressed his gratitude for Bipasha's encouragement and understanding during this challenging time. He acknowledged the emotional difficulty of leaving his family, especially after Devi's birth, but ultimately recognized the importance of balancing his personal and professional life.