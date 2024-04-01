Kanye West & Bianca Censori's Separate SUV Exit Raises Eyebrows Post-Easter Family Outing

Kanye West and Bianca Censori, along with Kanye's three children, enjoyed a family outing on Easter Sunday, but their decision to leave in separate SUVs has sparked discussions. After a movie date in Westwood, the children were seen being escorted to a different vehicle than the one West and Censori boarded, leading to mixed reactions from the public. Despite this, the family had earlier shared moments at Nobu in West Hollywood, with North West joining them, and Bianca's outfit choices continuing to draw attention.

Family Bonding Amidst Fashion Choices

During their Easter celebrations, the family's dynamics were on full display, from dining at Nobu to catching a movie together. Bianca Censori's fashion choices, particularly her skintight catsuit, have been a recurring theme in discussions about the family. Despite controversy over her attire in the past, the bond between Kanye's children and their stepmother appears strong