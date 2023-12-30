en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Kanye West Apologizes to Jewish Community Amid Wife’s Disapproval

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:59 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 4:04 pm EST
Kanye West Apologizes to Jewish Community Amid Wife’s Disapproval

On the heels of a spree of anti-Semitic outbursts, American rapper Kanye West, 46, has issued a public apology to the Jewish community. The apology was reportedly prompted by his wife, Bianca Censori, who expressed deep concern over West’s inflammatory remarks.

A Wife’s Intervention

Bianca Censori, 28, found herself in a position where she had to confront her husband about his dangerous behavior. Tired of ‘babysitting’ the rapper, she emphasized that his anti-Semitic outbursts were not only unacceptable but also potentially harmful, fearing for the safety of her Jewish friends. The couple, who recently marked their first anniversary, has since ramped up their security.

Controversial Remarks and Consequences

West’s controversial actions included rapping anti-Semitic lyrics at a performance in Dubai and voicing praise for Hitler during a Las Vegas event earlier in December. These incidents led to a swift backlash, severing West’s partnerships with brands such as Adidas and Balenciaga.

Apology and the Road to Amends

The apology, delivered via an Instagram post written in Hebrew, highlighted West’s commitment to learning, promoting unity, and making amends. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) acknowledged his apology but underscored that actions will speak louder than words in West’s journey towards reconciliation.

0
Lifestyle
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unveiling the Top Seven Blankets for Unmatched Comfort and Durability

By BNN Correspondents

National Bloody Mary Day: Celebrating a Classic Cocktail at the Hi-Lo Diner

By BNN Correspondents

Gemma Collins Shares Family Moments Amidst Wedding Postponement and Festive Celebrations

By Ebenezer Mensah

Real Housewives Star Dr. Nicole Martin Shares Her Pregnancy Journey on Instagram

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating the Caloric Minefield of Supermarket Ready Meals ...
@Food · 1 hour
Navigating the Caloric Minefield of Supermarket Ready Meals ...
heart comment 0
Ink on Screen: The Impact of Actors’ Tattoos on Character Portrayal

By BNN Correspondents

Ink on Screen: The Impact of Actors' Tattoos on Character Portrayal
How to Prevent Hangovers: Expert Tips from Dr. Federica Amati

By Olalekan Adigun

How to Prevent Hangovers: Expert Tips from Dr. Federica Amati
The Coronation Quiche: 2023’s Unexpected Culinary Sensation Amid Global Developments

By BNN Correspondents

The Coronation Quiche: 2023's Unexpected Culinary Sensation Amid Global Developments
UK’s Shift to Snacking: A Dire Trend in Eating Habits

By Aqsa Younas Rana

UK's Shift to Snacking: A Dire Trend in Eating Habits
Latest Headlines
World News
New Legislative Proposal Seeks to Criminalize Delayed Payment of Salaries
2 mins
New Legislative Proposal Seeks to Criminalize Delayed Payment of Salaries
Dr. Gladys McGarey at 103: An Inspiring Figure in Holistic Medicine
6 mins
Dr. Gladys McGarey at 103: An Inspiring Figure in Holistic Medicine
Australia Echoes with Pro-Palestine Solidarity for 11th Consecutive Weekend
8 mins
Australia Echoes with Pro-Palestine Solidarity for 11th Consecutive Weekend
NFL Continues to Dominate Television Viewership in 2023
16 mins
NFL Continues to Dominate Television Viewership in 2023
Lipscomb Bisons Triumph in Nail-Biting Clash Against Florida State Seminoles
21 mins
Lipscomb Bisons Triumph in Nail-Biting Clash Against Florida State Seminoles
Nigeria’s 2024 Budget Increased by N1.2 Trillion: Exploring the Reasons
21 mins
Nigeria’s 2024 Budget Increased by N1.2 Trillion: Exploring the Reasons
Czech President Bypasses UNSC Meeting on Ukrainian Shelling: A Stand on Conflict
22 mins
Czech President Bypasses UNSC Meeting on Ukrainian Shelling: A Stand on Conflict
How J.J. McCarthy Turned the Tide for Michigan Football
28 mins
How J.J. McCarthy Turned the Tide for Michigan Football
Victoria's Health Services Strained by Surge in WorkCover Premiums
29 mins
Victoria's Health Services Strained by Surge in WorkCover Premiums
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
3 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
4 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
6 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
7 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
8 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
8 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
8 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
8 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
9 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app