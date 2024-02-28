Kansas City's West Bottoms Welcomes Spring with Bunnies in the Bottoms Event, March 2024

Kansas City's historic West Bottoms district is set to host its annual Bunnies in the Bottoms event, marking an early celebration of Easter and springtime joy. From March 1-3, 2024, visitors will be treated to a unique blend of festive activities, shopping, and photo opportunities, organized by Full Moon Productions. The event aims to bring the community together, offering a delightful weekend filled with costumed bunnies, real furry friends, and Easter eggs hidden in participating stores.

Springtime Festivities in the Heart of Kansas City

The Bunnies in the Bottoms event is part of the West Bottoms First Friday Weekend, a time when the district comes alive with shoppers and visitors looking for unique finds. With the streets bustling, the event will feature Instagram-worthy photo booths, pop-up bars, and an array of shopping options extending from 9 AM to 6 PM, and special hours on Sunday from 12-4 PM. Visitors can explore the historic district's multi-story buildings, home to around 600 vendors selling vintage treasures, antiques, and handcrafted goods.

A Tradition of Joy and Community

Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, a spokesperson for the West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District, emphasized the importance of the Bunnies in the Bottoms event as a long-standing tradition. It not only heralds the arrival of spring but also brings joy and a sense of community to visitors. The event's unique offerings, from Easter eggs filled with goodies to interactions with costumed and real bunnies, make it a must-visit destination for families and individuals looking to celebrate the season.

Exploring the Unique Charm of the West Bottoms

The West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District is renowned for its large, multi-story buildings housing an eclectic mix of vendors. This shopping extravaganza allows visitors to find unique, quality items with history and charm, making it a prime destination for those seeking something different. The Bunnies in the Bottoms event adds an extra layer of excitement to the district, inviting people to explore the area's offerings while enjoying the festive atmosphere.

As the Bunnies in the Bottoms event approaches, Kansas City's West Bottoms prepares to welcome visitors from near and far. This early Easter celebration promises to be a memorable weekend for all, combining the joy of spring with the unique charm of the historic district. Whether you're there for the photo ops, the shopping, or the bunnies, the event is set to provide a joyful and community-driven experience that heralds the warmer months ahead.