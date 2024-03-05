Kalbarri's Gilgai Tavern Owners Retire, Sell After $700K Cyclone Seroja Renovations

Following an extensive renovation effort costing over $700,000 in the aftermath of Cyclone Seroja, owners of Kalbarri's beloved Gilgai Tavern, Anita and Keith McRae, have announced their decision to retire, marking the end of an era for the local community and the iconic establishment. The couple, who have been at the helm since January 12, 2008, are looking forward to their retirement after 16 years of dedication to the tavern and the town of Kalbarri.

Advertisment

Embracing Kalbarri

Anita and Keith McRae's journey with the Gilgai Tavern began in 2008, when they moved to Kalbarri, captivated by its charm and potential. Their tenure saw the tavern become a central hub for locals and tourists alike, offering a warm, welcoming atmosphere that mirrored the community's spirit. The McRaes' passion for the town and its people was evident in their commitment to the establishment, transforming it into more than just a business, but a home for all who visited.

Rebuilding After Cyclone Seroja

Advertisment

In April 2021, Cyclone Seroja hit Kalbarri, causing widespread damage to homes, businesses, and infrastructure. The Gilgai Tavern was among the severely affected properties, necessitating significant repairs and renovations. Undeterred, the McRaes invested more than $700,000 into restoring the tavern, a testament to their resilience and dedication to the community. This investment not only helped the tavern to recover but also played a crucial role in the town's overall rebuilding efforts, highlighting the importance of local businesses in disaster recovery.

A New Chapter

As the McRaes prepare to step away from the Gilgai Tavern and embark on their retirement journey, their legacy in Kalbarri remains. The sale of the tavern marks the end of an era but also the beginning of a new chapter for the establishment. The community awaits with anticipation to see how the new owners will continue the legacy of the Gilgai Tavern, hoping that it will remain a cornerstone of Kalbarri's social and cultural fabric.

This transition not only symbolizes change for the Gilgai Tavern but also represents the resilience and enduring spirit of the Kalbarri community. As the McRaes look back on their years of service, they can take pride in knowing that their efforts have left an indelible mark on the town, ensuring that the tavern's legacy will endure for years to come.