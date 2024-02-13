Kaia Gerber: Navigating Fame, Love, and Privacy in the Public Eye

February 13, 2024 - Kaia Gerber, the multitalented model, actress, and founder of the Instagram book club Library Science, invites us into her world. In an exclusive interview with WSJ. Magazine, Gerber discusses her career, her relationship, and her strategies for maintaining privacy and mental well-being in the face of fame.

Advertisment

A Multifaceted Career: Modeling, Acting, and Library Science

Gerber's professional journey began as a model, following in the footsteps of her mother, Cindy Crawford. Yet, she quickly proved that she was more than just a pretty face. Gerber has since expanded her horizons, delving into the world of acting and even founding the popular Instagram book club, Library Science.

"I've always been a bookworm," Gerber says, "and I wanted to create a space where people could connect over their shared love of literature." With over 100,000 followers, Library Science has become a thriving community of readers, with Gerber at its helm.

Advertisment

Love, Privacy, and the Public Eye

Gerber's relationship with actor Austin Butler is the subject of much speculation. The couple, who have been together since 2021, have made only a handful of public appearances together. In the interview, Gerber explains that this is a deliberate choice.

"When you're in the public eye, your relationship becomes a product," Gerber says. "But it's not a product; it's our lives. Austin and I choose to keep our relationship private because we want to protect what's sacred to us."

Advertisment

Gerber offers advice to single friends navigating the dating world in the age of social media: "Talk about yourself in a way you would want your future partner to hear. Be mindful of what you share, because once it's out there, you can't take it back."

Fame, Mental Well-being, and the Importance of Boundaries

Gerber is no stranger to the scrutiny that comes with fame. She admits that she has had to develop strategies for maintaining her mental well-being. One such strategy is limiting her time on Instagram.

Advertisment

"Social media can be a black hole," Gerber says. "It's important to set boundaries and remember that what you see online is not the whole story."

Colleagues and friends attest to Gerber's professionalism and dedication. "She's one of the most hardworking and down-to-earth people I've ever met," says a fellow model who has worked with Gerber on multiple occasions. "She's not afraid to speak her mind, but she always does so with kindness and respect."

As Gerber continues to forge her path in the entertainment industry, one thing is certain: she will do so on her own terms, with her private life firmly guarded and her mental well-being a top priority.

In a world where fame often comes at the cost of privacy and authenticity, Kaia Gerber stands as a testament to the power of boundaries and the importance of staying true to oneself. As she navigates the complexities of her multifaceted career and her relationship with Austin Butler, Gerber remains a beacon of resilience and grace.