Just Bliss Soaps' Valentine's Day Special: 'Sip & Soap' Event on February 8

Just Bliss Soaps, a renowned name in the soap-making industry, is gearing up to offer a unique Valentine's Day experience with its event titled 'Sip & Soap'. Scheduled for February 8, 2024, the event promises a creative evening where participants can learn the melt-and-pour soap-making method, and craft soaps themed around Valentine's Day.

A Celebration of Creativity and Love

Ansulene Prinsloo, the owner of Just Bliss Soaps, underscores the popularity of the event and its emphasis on the gift-giving aspect of Valentine's Day. Participants will be handed 1 kg of glycerine 'soap' along with an assortment of moulds, colorants, and fragrances. Also available will be packaging materials for the soaps, accentuating the personal touch of handmade gifts.

Details of the Event

The event will take place at JB Studio, located at 72 Waverley Road, from 18:00 to 21:00. The ticket price of R400 covers the cost of materials as well as complimentary wine and juice. To sustain an intimate atmosphere, participation is limited to eight individuals per session. However, additional sessions may be organized for larger groups.

Registration Information

Interested parties can contact Nella at 082-692-9303 to reserve a spot. The event offers a unique opportunity for attendees to create a personalized Valentine's gift while learning a new skill.