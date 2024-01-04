Jus’ Jumpin’ Trampoline Park: A New Entertainment Hub in Kolkata

Kolkata, the cultural capital of India, has added another feather to its cap with the opening of a unique entertainment venue, Jus’ Jumpin’ trampoline park at the ABC Square shopping mall. This isn’t your typical trampoline park, as it presents a myriad of attractions that extend beyond the conventional jumping experience. The park, a brainchild of the Jus’ Jumpin’ brand, is their ninth establishment in India but stands out as the first to specifically cater to both adults and children.

Unveiling a New Realm of Entertainment

The new Jus’ Jumpin’ trampoline park is a treasure trove of fun-filled activities. Spanning across a sprawling 15,000 square feet, the park houses features such as climbing walls, a hanging bridge, giant steps, a wipe out game, and slides, all set alongside the signature trampoline areas. The decision to include these adult-friendly attractions was born out of the desire expressed by parents visiting other Jus’ Jumpin’ locations who wished to partake in the exhilarating activities.

A Haven for the Little Ones

While adults can relish in the adrenaline-pumping attractions, the park also caters to the joy and safety of toddlers. There is a dedicated toddler zone equipped with a carousel, zipline, musical steps, Lego wall, gentle wall climb, and a sand pit that uses play beads instead of regular sand. This array of diverse and engaging activities ensures that the park offers something for every visitor, regardless of age.

More than Just a Trampoline Park

Alongside the thrilling attractions, the park also hosts a food section to cater to the culinary needs of the visitors. Furthermore, it has three separate zones designated for birthday parties, making it an ideal spot for memorable celebrations. It is not just a trampoline park but a comprehensive entertainment venue that promises an unforgettable experience.