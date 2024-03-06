Junior League of Santa Barbara Hosts 86th Annual Rummage Sale to Support Community and Charitable Projects

The Junior League of Santa Barbara is gearing up for its 86th Annual Rummage Sale, a community event aimed at offering low-cost, new, and gently used merchandise to the public while supporting charitable projects within the community. Scheduled for Saturday, March 9, with a pre-sale event on Friday, March 8, this sale promises bargains on a vast array of items and a chance for the community to come together for a noble cause.

Event Details and Offerings

The Rummage Sale, a staple in Santa Barbara's community calendar since 1934, will be held at the Carrillo Recreation Center. It offers a wide range of items including baby gear, clothing for all ages, art, housewares, and more. The pre-sale event on Friday provides an exclusive shopping experience for those holding tickets, which are available online for $30 each or a bundle of five for $120. The main event on Saturday is free, opening its doors to the general public from 8 am to 1 pm.

Community Impact and Volunteerism

Funds raised from the sale are crucial in supporting the Junior League of Santa Barbara's mission, including its signature projects like S.A.F.E. House Santa BarbaraTM and traffickSTOP. These initiatives focus on providing shelter and assistance to survivors of sexual exploitation and trafficking. The event is powered by volunteers, including league members and the local community, underscoring the spirit of giving and collaboration that defines this annual sale.

Looking Forward

As the Junior League of Santa Barbara approaches its 100th year, plans are already underway for a series of celebratory events, aiming to further the league's impact within the community. The success of the Rummage Sale not only reflects the community's support for the league's mission but also reinforces the collective commitment to making Santa Barbara a better place for all its residents. Following the sale, the league plans to release a press statement to share the event's success and its implications for their ongoing and future projects.