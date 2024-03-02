June Morris, Beloved Penny Candy Shop Owner and Water Mill Matriarch, Passes Away at 96

June Morris, the heart and soul behind the cherished Penny Candy Shop in Water Mill, has left a legacy of sweet memories following her peaceful passing on February 7 at the age of 96. Born in Patchogue, Morris was widely regarded as the "Matriarch of Water Mill," a title affectionately bestowed upon her by the community she served and loved. Her journey from Patchogue to becoming a pivotal figure in Water Mill encapsulates a story of love, resilience, and community spirit.

From Patchogue to Water Mill: A Love Story

June's life was characterized by her roots in Patchogue where she grew up, and her serendipitous romance with Harvey Morris, her future husband. Their love story, interrupted by the turmoil of World War II, eventually blossomed into a marriage that laid the foundation for their future together in Water Mill. Harvey's wartime service and June's pioneering work in cancer treatment at Camp Upton (later Brookhaven National Lab) speak volumes about their contributions to the country and scientific progress.

Establishing the Penny Candy Shop

1961 marked the year when June ventured into entrepreneurship by opening the Penny Candy Shop, following the closure of a salon in their building. The shop soon became more than just a business; it was a community hub where June's warmth, patience, and generosity touched the lives of many. Her involvement in local causes, support for the Southampton Hospital, and the nurturing role she played for the children of Water Mill exemplify her deep commitment to her adopted community.

A Legacy of Love and Community

June's passing leaves behind a legacy characterized by her infinite patience with children, her knack for bringing people together, and her role as a steadfast pillar of support in the Water Mill community. Remembered by celebrities and locals alike, Morris made everyone feel at home in her store, treating all with equal kindness and respect. Her memory is cherished by her family, including her son Harvey Morris III, and the many lives she touched in Water Mill and beyond.

As Water Mill mourns the loss of one of its most beloved figures, June Morris's legacy endures in the sweet memories of the Penny Candy Shop and the indelible mark she left on the community. Her life's story, from her early days in Patchogue to her transformative impact on Water Mill, serves as a testament to the power of love, service, and community spirit.