Julie Bishop Finds Love Again with Perth's Stephen Gray Post Split from David Panton

Former Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has sparked romance rumors with Perth local Stephen Gray, marking a new chapter in her personal life after her split from long-term partner David Panton. The couple has been seen together in social media posts and public events, hinting at a relationship that has been blossoming for several months.

Advertisment

New Beginnings

Bishop, a prominent figure in Australian politics, has been discreet about her personal life since her separation from Panton in July 2022. However, recent social media activity and public appearances with Gray suggest she is ready to open a new page. The duo's outing in South Australia for an outback adventure and their planned attendance at the Australian Grand Prix's Glamour on the Grid event, despite Bishop's last-minute cancellation, have been public endorsements of their relationship.

Who is Stephen Gray?

Advertisment

Little is publicly known about Stephen Gray, who maintains a low profile with a private Instagram account. His relationship with Bishop has brought him into the limelight, with the couple's shared moments hinting at a strong connection. Their travels and social gatherings, including a notable dinner in December 2023, have been documented by Bishop, showcasing their growing bond.

Life After Panton

The news of Bishop's new relationship comes nearly two years after her break from David Panton, ending an eight-year partnership that saw Panton accompany Bishop to high-profile international events. The sudden end of their relationship reportedly left Bishop blindsided, making her new romance with Gray a significant move forward. Panton, on his part, has since been seen with new partner Genevieve Anderson, suggesting both parties have moved on.

Julie Bishop's emergence with Stephen Gray represents not just a new romantic chapter but also a return to public scrutiny for the private former politician. As Bishop navigates this new phase of her life, the public's interest in her personal and professional journey continues to evolve, reflecting the enduring fascination with one of Australia's most prominent political figures.