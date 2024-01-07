en English
Fashion

Julianne Hough Cuts Hair In Symbolic Act of Change, Inspired by Double Rainbow

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:04 pm EST
Julianne Hough Cuts Hair In Symbolic Act of Change, Inspired by Double Rainbow

In a celestial play of rain and sunshine, a double rainbow painted the sky, leading actress and former Dancing with the Stars contestant, Julianne Hough, to a moment of introspection and inspiration. This unusual meteorological occurrence, interpreted by Hough as a sign of cleansing, prosperity, and a heralding of new life, led her to make a symbolic gesture of change – cutting her own hair.

Hough Takes Control of Her Hairstyle

In an Instagram video that has since garnered attention, Hough, 35, is seen seated in the familiar surroundings of a salon, but with an unusual twist. With the guidance and encouragement of her stylist, she takes the scissors into her own hands, cutting her blonde locks to shoulder length. The video captures her excitement and satisfaction, not just with the result, but also the process. She describes the act of trimming her hair as ‘fun’, a sentiment echoed by the positive reactions from her fans and followers.

Symbolism of the Scissors

For Hough, this was more than just a change of style. She viewed the haircut as symbolic, a tangible display of her decision to let go of ‘the old energy’ and start afresh. The contrasting weather phenomenon, a blend of sunshine and rain, accompanied by a double rainbow, served as a catalyst for this transformation. She tagged her stylist, Riawna Capri of Nine Zero One salon, in her post, humorously advising her followers against trying this at home.

Endorsements and Requests

The post was met with an outpouring of compliments, including one from actress Michelle Monaghan. The positive response didn’t stop at mere endorsements. Several fans expressed their desire for Hough to cut their hair, a testament to both her newfound hairstyling skills and the appealing result of her self-styled haircut.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

