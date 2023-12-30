en English
Lifestyle

Jon Hamm: A Casual Day in LA and a New Chapter in Life

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:57 am EST
Jon Hamm: A Casual Day in LA and a New Chapter in Life

Jon Hamm, the 52-year-old actor famously known for his role as Don Draper in ‘Mad Men’, was recently spotted in Los Angeles, engaging in everyday activities. Donning black jeans, a dark shirt, and a navy gilet, the actor completed his look with brown boots, square glasses, and a blue watch. During his outing, Hamm was seen dropping off a large bag of laundry at the dry cleaners and taking some time off for a manicure at a local nail salon.

Hamm’s Life Off-Screen

On his casual errand run, Hamm appeared in high spirits, laughing and enjoying his downtime. The highlight of the outing was the wedding band that he proudly sported, a testament to his recent marriage to Anna Osceola. The couple first crossed paths on the set of the Mad Men finale in 2015, and their relationship was confirmed in 2020. Hamm and Osceola made their red carpet debut in 2022 and have since been seen together in the crime comedy ‘Confess, Fletch’.

A Wedding to Remember

The couple got married in Big Sur at Anderson Canyon, the very location where they first met, which served as a fictional hippy-style retreat in the series. Hamm shared this sentimental detail while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, expressing that their wedding was a ‘full circle moment’ and a ‘perfect day’. The venue even offered the couple a discount, acknowledging their sentimental connection to the place.

Before Anna Osceola

Prior to his relationship with Osceola, Hamm was in a long-term relationship with Jennifer Westfeldt from 1997 until 2015. With Osceola, however, Hamm found a new beginning, and their casual errand run in Los Angeles is perhaps a testament to their comfortable and happy relationship.

United States
