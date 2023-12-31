en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Jon Cryer on Marriage: Authenticity and Humor as Cornerstones

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:12 am EST
Jon Cryer on Marriage: Authenticity and Humor as Cornerstones

Emmy-winning actor Jon Cryer, famed for his roles in ‘Two and a Half Men’ and ‘Pretty in Pink’, candidly reflects on his successful marriage with Lisa Joyner, highlighting the significant role of authenticity and humor in a relationship. Cryer, currently starring in NBC’s sitcom ‘Extended Family’, fondly reminisces his wedding day in 2007 as the luckiest day of his life.

Unfolding a Heartwarming Love Story

Cryer and Joyner’s marital journey is rich with shared experiences and adventures. Their relationship, cemented in the sun-soaked locales of Mexico in 2007, has grown stronger over the years, thanks to the couple’s shared love for humour and a deep understanding of each other’s personalities.

The couple has been open about their journey together, sharing snippets from their life, from celebratory moments like Cryer’s birthday in Paris to the more mundane yet significant incidents. A notable instance in 2020 saw Cryer losing his wedding band, an event that underscored the sentimental value attached to it and the dedication they share for their marriage.

Lessons from the Past

Recounting his previous relationships, Cryer admits that they have taught him valuable lessons, leading to a better understanding and acceptance of himself. This self-awareness, he believes, has enabled him to love more openly and honestly, ultimately contributing to the success of his current marriage.

Shared Parenthood and the Strength of Support

As a father to a young daughter with Joyner and a son from his previous marriage, Cryer appreciates the importance of a supportive partner. The couple, who adopted a child in 2009, have navigated the challenges and joys of parenthood together, reinforcing their bond.

When Cryer’s lost wedding band was eventually found with the aid of a metal detector service, Joyner expressed her relief and love, symbolizing the strength and commitment in their relationship.

0
Lifestyle
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Blippi's Personal Life: A Glimpse into Stevin John and Alyssa Ingham's World

By Quadri Adejumo

Intermittent Fasting: A Comprehensive Look into the Multifaceted Health Benefits

By BNN Correspondents

'Santa's Pups': Madrid's 'El Refugio' Shelters Hosts Unique Christmas Party

By Safak Costu

New Year's Resolutions: The Psychology and Power of Personal Growth

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Best of 2023: Paws to Reflect on Pets, the Year's Best Furry Tails ...
@New Zealand · 1 hour
Best of 2023: Paws to Reflect on Pets, the Year's Best Furry Tails ...
heart comment 0
Navigating Holiday Season: Fostering Community Spirit and Eco-Friendly Practices

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Navigating Holiday Season: Fostering Community Spirit and Eco-Friendly Practices
UN’s WFP to Increase Food Rations for Rohingya Refugees Amid Rising Malnutrition

By Muhammad Jawad

UN's WFP to Increase Food Rations for Rohingya Refugees Amid Rising Malnutrition
Buzzing in the Ears: An Unusual Symptom of Hypertension

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Buzzing in the Ears: An Unusual Symptom of Hypertension
‘Made In Chelsea’ Stars Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor Host Festive Wedding

By Israel Ojoko

‘Made In Chelsea’ Stars Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor Host Festive Wedding
Latest Headlines
World News
Hong Kong's Leader Sets Decisive Agenda for 2024: National Security, Improved Governance & Growth
4 mins
Hong Kong's Leader Sets Decisive Agenda for 2024: National Security, Improved Governance & Growth
Rising Anxiety Levels in the U.S.: A Call for Acceptance and Management
5 mins
Rising Anxiety Levels in the U.S.: A Call for Acceptance and Management
Senator John Fetterman: A Lesson in Resilience Amidst Mental Health Struggles
7 mins
Senator John Fetterman: A Lesson in Resilience Amidst Mental Health Struggles
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
9 mins
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Amuru District Implements Presidential Directive Number Three: An In-depth Look
18 mins
Amuru District Implements Presidential Directive Number Three: An In-depth Look
Mahama Pledges Additional Eid Holiday for Ghana's Muslims Amidst 2024 Election Campaign
26 mins
Mahama Pledges Additional Eid Holiday for Ghana's Muslims Amidst 2024 Election Campaign
Uganda Gears Up to Host Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference 2024
27 mins
Uganda Gears Up to Host Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference 2024
Kenyan Leaders Challenge President Ruto Over High Cost of Living
28 mins
Kenyan Leaders Challenge President Ruto Over High Cost of Living
Iran's Foreign Minister Criticizes Western 'Instrumental Use' of UNHRC
28 mins
Iran's Foreign Minister Criticizes Western 'Instrumental Use' of UNHRC
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
9 mins
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
1 hour
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
1 hour
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
1 hour
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
3 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
3 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
4 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app