Jon Bon Jovi to Perform at Son's Wedding to 'Stranger Things' Star

Rock music icon Jon Bon Jovi is set to take center stage at a different kind of event — the wedding of his son Jake Bongiovi to 'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown. The announcement was made by the proud father himself during the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year gala, an event that added another feather in his cap for his contributions to music and philanthropy.

A Night of Honors and Announcements

Jon Bon Jovi was the star of the night at the MusiCares gala, joining a distinguished list of previous honorees like Joni Mitchell, Aerosmith, and Dolly Parton. Amidst the accolades, the rocker made the exclusive announcement about his upcoming performance at his son's wedding, much to the delight of the attendees.

A Love Story Born on Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's romance began on Instagram in 2021. After two years of dating, Jake popped the question in April 2024. The engagement ring, a cherished family heirloom, belonged to Millie's mother. The two have shared glimpses of their love story with fans, including vacation photos from a romantic getaway in Spain.

The Wedding: Intimate and Personal

The wedding planning process has been smooth, with Jake taking an active role. The couple's preference is for an intimate, low-key ceremony that reflects their personal connection. With a father like Jon Bon Jovi performing, the event is sure to be a memorable one.

Having shot to fame with her role in 'Stranger Things,' Millie Bobby Brown has continued to make waves in Hollywood with roles in 'Enola Holmes' and 'Godzilla' films. She has also ventured into entrepreneurship with her skincare and beauty line, Florence by Mills.