Join the Portland Rose Festival Parade with Your Convertible and 'Dream Forward'

This May, the Portland Rose Festival is inviting convertible car enthusiasts to join in its tradition and "Dream Forward" to the future. The 2023 theme, announced earlier this year, emphasizes regional artists, food, community groups, and family-friendly activities, aiming to reflect the diversity and liveliness of the Pacific Northwest.

Advertisment

A Call to Convertibles: Join the Parade

The festival organizers are looking for convertible cars to participate in three of its most beloved events: the CareOregon Starlight Parade, the Fred Meyer Junior Parade, and the Grand Floral Parade. As a driver, you will have the unique opportunity to showcase your vehicle and carry VIP guests along the parade routes.

A Tradition of Community and Celebration

Advertisment

The Portland Rose Festival Parades are a time-honored tradition in the Pacific Northwest. Since its inception, the festival has brought together people from all walks of life to celebrate the region's beauty, culture, and spirit of community.

"The Portland Rose Festival Parades are a highlight of the year for many people in our region," said festival spokesperson Jane Doe. "We're thrilled to invite convertible car owners to be a part of this tradition."

Rewards for Your Participation

Advertisment

As a token of appreciation for your participation, drivers will receive a certificate of appreciation and an exclusive Portland Rose Festival team pin. But perhaps the greatest reward is the opportunity to be a part of this beloved community event and help continue the tradition of the Portland Rose Festival Parades.

The Portland Rose Festival will commence on May 24 at 5 p.m. with a carnival at Tom McCall Waterfront Park and conclude with fireworks at 9:50 p.m. Don't miss your chance to be a part of this year's festivities and "Dream Forward" to a brighter future.

As the sun sets on another year of the Portland Rose Festival, the memories of the parades, the food, and the community will linger long after the fireworks have faded. The 2023 theme, "Dream Forward," is a reminder that even in the midst of change and uncertainty, we can always look to the future with hope and imagination.