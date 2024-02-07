Johnny Depp and Sir Rod Stewart Raise Over $300,000 for Animal Trust

In a harmonious blend of philanthropy and entertainment, Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and music icon Sir Rod Stewart united their creative forces in a private charity event, raising over $300,000 for the Celia Hammond Animal Trust. The event, held at the opulent Ned Hotel in Bank, London, was brimming with attendees who reveled in the duo's captivating performances.

Celebrities for a Cause: The Event

The evening was marked by a dynamic showcase of some of Rod Stewart's top hits, including classics like 'Maggie May' and 'Forever Young.' In a show of musicianship, Johnny Depp demonstrated his guitar prowess, playing the original Red Hagstrom Viking II guitar that once belonged to Elvis Presley. The vibrant performances by the duo complemented the event's philanthropic spirit, adding an element of joy to the consequential cause.

The Celia Hammond Animal Trust: A Lifeline for Animals

The beneficiary of this successful fundraising event, the Celia Hammond Animal Trust, is a testament to the dedication of its founder, former 1960s supermodel Celia Hammond. The trust is committed to the neutering, rescue, and rehoming of animals, standing as a beacon of hope for low-income pet owners by providing affordable neutering and vaccination services. It also operates a cat rescue and homing center, offering a safe haven for unwanted or abandoned cats.

Stellar Performances, Admirable Cause

Johnny Depp and Sir Rod Stewart, both renowned in their respective fields, expressed their joy in being part of the event. Depp lauded Celia Hammond's tireless commitment to safeguarding vulnerable and neglected animals. Stewart, on the other hand, expressed his delight in contributing to the cause. The funds raised are earmarked to assist sick or injured animals whose owners find the treatment costs prohibitive.