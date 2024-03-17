John Singleton, 82, Announces Split from Seventh Wife Sarah Warry After 3 Months

Just months into what seemed like a whirlwind romance, Australian entrepreneur John Singleton, 82, has confirmed the end of his marriage to Sarah Warry, 44. The couple, who married in a surprising elopement last year, have cited irreconcilable lifestyle differences as the reason for their split. Singleton, known for his dynamic love life and successful business ventures, shared insights into the dissolution of his latest marriage, sparking discussions on love, age, and companionship.

A Whirlwind Romance Comes to an End

The relationship between John Singleton and Sarah Warry was nothing short of a modern fairy tale. Meeting at one of Singleton's pubs, the couple quickly fell in love, communicating primarily through text messages before deciding to elope. This decision marked Singleton's seventh attempt at matrimony, a fact that hasn't gone unnoticed by the public and Singleton himself. In a candid admission to The Sunday Telegraph, Singleton remarked on the brevity of their union, acknowledging that despite their initial passion, living together highlighted their incompatible lifestyles, a common challenge many couples face.

Singleton's History of Love

John Singleton's romantic endeavors have often been as publicized as his business successes. With six previous marriages, including a notable union with 60 Minutes reporter Liz Hayes, Singleton's love life has intrigued Australia for decades. Prior to his marriage to Warry, Singleton was in a relationship with Venessa Merrin, a New York-based public relations expert. Despite his varied attempts at finding lasting love, Singleton fondly recalls his first wife, Margaret Wall, as his 'perfect' marriage, highlighting a reflective and somewhat nostalgic view of his romantic past.

The Future for Singleton and Warry

Despite the end of their marriage, both Singleton and Warry seem to be moving forward with their lives. Singleton, who recently invested in a luxurious home in Killcare Heights, shows no signs of slowing down in his business ventures or his pursuit of love. Warry, on the other hand, maintains a lower profile, with her future endeavors yet to be disclosed. As Singleton navigates the aftermath of his seventh marriage, the story of their brief union prompts discussions on relationships, age differences, and the complexities of finding love later in life.

As John Singleton and Sarah Warry part ways, their short-lived marriage leaves behind a narrative filled with love, lessons, and a reminder that happiness is a journey, not a destination. In the ever-evolving story of Singleton's quest for companionship, this latest chapter may offer the most valuable lesson yet: the importance of understanding and accepting differences in the quest for a harmonious life together.