John Roos, the unofficial coffee king of Ann Arbor, has been redefining the city's caffeinated landscape for almost two decades. His journey began in a humble garage, armed with an insatiable passion for coffee and a dream to share its magic with his hometown.

From Garage to Coffee Haven

In 2005, John Roos, inspired by his time in Portland, Oregon, embarked on a mission to bring exceptional coffee to Ann Arbor. He started small, roasting beans in his garage, fueled by an unwavering commitment to quality and a desire to create unique blends with memorable names.

Roos's dedication quickly caught the attention of students and locals alike, who were drawn to his expertly crafted coffee and the warm, inviting atmosphere of his soon-to-be-iconic cafes.

A Community Built on Coffee

In 2008, Roos opened the doors to his first cafe, providing a space for people to connect, collaborate, and enjoy a cup of his meticulously roasted coffee. The cafe quickly became a beloved institution in Ann Arbor, attracting a loyal following of coffee enthusiasts who appreciated Roos's commitment to quality and his genuine love for the craft.

Expanding his reach, Roos opened a second cafe in downtown Ann Arbor in 2016. This new location solidified his status as the unofficial coffee king of the city and further cemented his dedication to serving the community.

The Art of Brewing Connection

Throughout the years, John Roos has maintained his commitment to creating a welcoming environment for coffee lovers. His cafes are not just places to grab a quick cup of joe; they are havens where people can come together, share stories, and forge new connections.

"It's about more than just coffee," says Roos. "It's about creating a space where people feel comfortable, valued, and inspired."

Roos's dedication to his craft and the Ann Arbor community has undeniably left a lasting impact on the city's coffee scene. As we look to the future, it's clear that John Roos, the unofficial coffee king, will continue to brew connections and serve up exceptional coffee for years to come.