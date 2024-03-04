John Lewis & Sisters: Empowering Women-led Brands for Christmas Stocking and Supporting The Prince's Trust

In a groundbreaking move ahead of International Women's Day, John Lewis has unveiled its 'John Lewis & Sisters' campaign, aimed at celebrating and empowering women-led businesses. The initiative not only marks a significant shift in the retailer's approach to product sourcing but also shines a spotlight on the invaluable contributions of women to the brand over its 160-year history. By changing its name on social media from March 8 to 10 and launching a series of events and offers, John Lewis is setting a new industry standard for inclusivity and support for women in business.

Advertisment

John Lewis & Sisters: A Platform for Women Makers

The campaign invites designers, producers, and emerging women-led brands to apply for the opportunity to have their products featured in John Lewis stores during the Christmas season. Interested brands can find application details on the retailer's International Women's Day hub. Following an initial selection process, shortlisted companies will participate in a pitch-style round, culminating in the final lineup announcement. This initiative provides a rare platform for women entrepreneurs to gain significant visibility and support in a competitive retail landscape.

Commemorating Women's Contributions

Advertisment

As part of the campaign, John Lewis has commissioned a collage that pays homage to the women who have shaped the brand, including Sarah Lewis and Charlotte Tilbury. An exclusive live artist installation by Nephthys Foster will also grace the windows of John Lewis's flagship stores on International Women's Day, symbolizing the brand's commitment to recognizing and celebrating female talent. The festivities continue in-store with live events, performances, and special offers, highlighting the retailer's dedication to creating an inclusive and celebratory atmosphere for women's achievements.

Supporting Future Female Leaders

John Lewis's commitment to empowering women extends beyond the retail sector. In collaboration with The Prince's Trust's ChangeAGirlsLife campaign, the retailer is offering discounts on women's fashion rental, with proceeds supporting young women in building brighter futures. This initiative reflects John Lewis's broader mission to contribute positively to society and support the next generation of female leaders and creators.