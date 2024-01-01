John Abraham Makes Significant Real Estate Investment with Rs 75 Crore Bungalow Purchase

Bollywood actor John Abraham has significantly broadened his real estate portfolio with the acquisition of a lavish bungalow on Linking Road, Khar. The notable transaction reportedly cost the actor Rs 75 crore, marking the latest in a series of high-value property dealings among Indian film industry celebrities.

Unraveling the Details

John Abraham’s recent acquisition is a ground plus two-storey structure, spanning over 13,138 sq ft. The property includes a 5,416 sq ft bungalow on a 7,722 sq ft plot of land. The transaction, which took place on December 27, 2023, saw the actor pay a hefty stamp duty of Rs 4.24 crore. Known for his keen interest in real estate, the actor-producer already resides in a sea-facing penthouse in Bandra West.

A String of Successes

On the professional front, Abraham has had a successful run in recent years. In 2023, he played the main antagonist in the blockbuster movie Pathaan, which grossed over Rs 1000 crore at the box office. The actor has an exciting line-up of films for 2024, including ‘Vedaa,’ ‘The Diplomat,’ and ‘Tehran.’

More Than Just a Property Deal

This high-value property transaction underscores the immense wealth and influence of Bollywood’s elite. These significant real estate investments not only contribute to the actors’ personal wealth but also impact Mumbai’s real estate market, driving up property prices and altering the cityscape. This deal is more than just a property purchase; it’s a testament to John Abraham’s status as a top-tier actor and savvy investor in India’s bustling film industry.