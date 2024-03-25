Joey Graziadei & Kelsey Anderson Credit Couples' Counseling for Stronger Bond Post-'Bachelor'

After a whirlwind romance on 'The Bachelor,' Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson's relationship faced the challenge of staying connected during the post-show secrecy period. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Graziadei revealed that couples' counseling provided by the show played a pivotal role in strengthening their bond. This proactive approach to navigating communication hurdles has left the couple more confident in their future together.

Embracing Virtual Counseling

During the 'in-between period' before their engagement could be made public, Joey and Kelsey turned to virtual counseling to maintain and enhance their relationship. They discovered new ways to communicate effectively, acknowledging their different styles. This period of virtual interaction, while challenging, taught them invaluable lessons about each other, laying a strong foundation for their future.

Keeping Love Under Wraps

With their engagement a closely guarded secret, Joey and Kelsey employed creative measures to keep their relationship discreet, even saving each other's contact information under aliases. This unique situation, as described by Joey, felt like a 'relationship in reverse,' where they first connected deeply on emotional and psychological levels before getting to enjoy the more casual aspects of their relationship. Despite the hurdles, this approach forged a robust connection between them.

Looking Towards the Future

As they step into the public eye as an engaged couple, Joey and Kelsey are optimistic about their journey ahead. Their experience with counseling not only helped them navigate the immediate challenges of a public relationship but also equipped them with tools for long-term communication and understanding. Joey's assertion of lifelong love for Kelsey underscores the deep bond they have developed, promising a committed and loving future together.