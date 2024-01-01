en English
Fitness

Joe Wicks: From Long-Standing Admiration to Love and Family Life

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:34 am EST
Joe Wicks, affectionately known to the world as The Body Coach, recently opened up about his deep-seated admiration for his wife, Rosie, and how he had idolized her from afar before their paths crossed. His story is a testament to love’s mysterious ways, proving that even in the age of digital dating, long-lasting relationships can bloom from a chance encounter.

From Glamour Photos to Real-Life Romance

Wicks, 38, first laid eyes on Rosie during her glamour model photoshoots, her images adorning the pages of various publications. Working on construction sites at the time, he found himself captivated by her beauty, considering her ‘so hot’ and his ‘dream girl.’ This admiration lasted for eight long years before their worlds finally collided.

Love Blossoms at Coachella

The fitness guru recounted how he meticulously orchestrated their ‘accidental’ first meeting, a pivotal moment that placed their relationship on an express track. The spark ignited between them quickly morphed into a full-blown flame at the Coachella festival in California, marking the beginning of their love story.

Family Life and Setting an Example for Their Children

After a whirlwind romance, Wicks and Rosie exchanged vows in a picturesque woodland ceremony in June 2019. Their union has since been blessed with three children: Indie, five, Marley, four, and Leni, 15 months. For Wicks, Rosie not only became his dream girl in real life but also helped him conquer his fear of marriage. His profound love for Rosie and their children inspired him to aspire for a long-lasting relationship, with an intention to set a positive precedent of love and commitment for their offspring.

‘Lean in 15’ and ‘PE With Joe’

Beyond his personal life, Wicks is globally recognized for his ‘Lean in 15’ book series and his ‘PE With Joe’ live workouts. These fitness initiatives gained significant traction during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, earning him a Guinness World Record for the most viewers for a fitness livestream on YouTube. His story serves as a reminder that perseverance, whether in love or career, often paves the way for remarkable achievements.

Fitness Lifestyle
