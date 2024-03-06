Hotel Revival Hosts Food and Beverage Job Fair, March 11: Opportunities Abound

Hotel Revival is set to open its doors to job seekers on March 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., for a food and beverage job fair at Topside, its on-site restaurant located at 101 W. Monument St. in Baltimore. This event marks a significant opportunity for individuals looking to embark on or further their careers in the hospitality industry. With the hotel's leadership team in attendance, prospective employees will have the chance to learn about various openings, ask questions, and even participate in on-the-spot interviews.

Wide Range of Opportunities

With a focus on filling positions across its three distinct food and beverage outlets - Topside, Dashery cafe, and B-Side Cocktails & Karaoke, Hotel Revival is on the lookout for enthusiastic individuals to join its team. Job roles vary from bartenders, food runners, and hosts, to kitchen staff and servers. This diversity in job openings reflects the hotel's commitment to providing a comprehensive gastronomic experience to its guests, underpinned by quality service and a welcoming atmosphere.

Preparation is Key

Candidates attending the fair are encouraged to bring their resumes and be prepared to showcase how their experiences align with the available positions. This proactive approach not only demonstrates the candidate's interest and initiative but also provides a platform for potential immediate employment. Hotel Revival's approach to the job fair emphasizes the importance of direct interaction between the hotel's leadership and prospective employees, fostering a transparent and engaging recruitment process.

Reviving Careers at a Historic Venue

Hotel Revival, housed in the beautifully restored Garrett Mansion, combines the charm of Baltimore's historic architecture with modern hospitality trends. With 107 guest rooms, the hotel aims to offer not just jobs, but careers that thrive in a dynamic and supportive environment. The upcoming job fair is more than just a hiring event; it represents Hotel Revival's investment in the local community and its commitment to being a cornerstone of career development in Baltimore's hospitality sector.

As Hotel Revival gears up for its food and beverage job fair, the event stands as a beacon of opportunity for job seekers within the hospitality industry. Beyond offering a range of employment opportunities, it underscores the hotel's role in nurturing talent and contributing to the economic vitality of Baltimore. This event is a testament to Hotel Revival's dedication to excellence, community engagement, and the revitalization of careers in a historic setting.