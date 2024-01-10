en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Job

Decoding the Job Market: Drawing Parallels from the Dating World

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:50 am EST
Decoding the Job Market: Drawing Parallels from the Dating World

In a surprising yet enlightening parallel, the contemporary dating world and the intricate employment market share striking resemblances. Terms that originated in the dating landscape are now being used to encapsulate complex job situations, and they offer a fresh perspective on navigating the job market.

Understanding the ‘Situationship’

Consider the term ‘situationship,’ a popular term in the dating world referring to a non-exclusive relationship. In the employment sphere, this term aptly characterizes a job lacking in health insurance or a stable contract. Employers occasionally use familial or purpose-driven language to disguise this absence of long-term commitment. Beware of such rhetoric and remain wary of jobs that do not offer security or benefits.

Recognizing the ‘Imaginationship’

An ‘imaginationship’ is another term borrowed from the dating world, describing a situation where one fantasizes about a relationship that doesn’t exist. This mirrors the job-hunting scenario where candidates apply for a paid position, only to discover the company seeks an unpaid intern. Job seekers are encouraged to define the relationship and accept unpaid work only if it serves their career trajectory in the long run.

Unmasking ‘Breadcrumbing’ and ‘Love Bombing’

‘Breadcrumbing’ is a term used in dating to describe a situation where someone leads another on without intending to commit. In the job market, this practice is seen when employers request increasing amounts of unpaid work during the interview process. Career educators urge candidates to ask specific questions about how this work will be used. They can also consider offering a scaled-down version of the requested assignments to avoid exploitation.

‘Love bombing,’ characterized in dating as showering affection without offering exclusivity, is akin to the recruitment process where employers use promises of promotion and flattery instead of offering a reasonable starting wage. Job seekers are advised to turn such flattery into a negotiation tool for a better salary and insist on written commitments for any promises made.

These dating-to-job-market parallels offer a fresh and relatable perspective for job seekers, helping them navigate employment situations with mindfulness and strategy. They encourage job seekers to remain vigilant and well-informed, translating into better career decisions and fruitful professional journeys.

0
Job
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Job

See more
24 hours ago
Unstop Survey Sheds Light on Students' Career Perspectives Amid Technology Shifts
In the closing quarter of 2023, Unstop, a prominent hiring platform, conducted a survey that has brought to light some critical insights into students’ views on career development and the job market. The survey, which included 1,000 students, paints a picture of a generation increasingly aware of the evolving demands of the workforce and the
Unstop Survey Sheds Light on Students' Career Perspectives Amid Technology Shifts
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 day ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
U.S. Postal Service to Host Job Fair in West Columbia, SC
1 day ago
U.S. Postal Service to Host Job Fair in West Columbia, SC
Unemployment Rate Drops in the Virgin Islands: A Sign of Economic Momentum
1 day ago
Unemployment Rate Drops in the Virgin Islands: A Sign of Economic Momentum
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 day ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 day ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Latest Headlines
World News
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
2 mins
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
2 mins
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
2 mins
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
5 mins
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
11 mins
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
15 mins
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
16 mins
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
16 mins
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
17 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
20 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app